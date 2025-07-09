Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, national pundits react to latest injury news
The road to victory is never easy in the NFL, but it just got a whole lot harder for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud reported that Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs is potentially set to miss at least the first four games of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing surgery for a re-aggravated knee injury he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers last year in Week 10. With Wirfs likely missing a couple of games, his duties are currently set to fall to swing tackle Charlie Heck, who the Bucs signed in free agency just this offseason.
Wirfs isn't just Tampa Bay's best player, he's arguably the best left tackle in football, and his loss will be huge for the Bucs. If Wirfs is indeed absent for the first four games, he'll miss contests against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, New York Jets and the defending Super Bowl Champions in the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs will also play the 49ers and the Detroit Lions before their bye week, so Tampa Bay may have to make do without Wirfs against some very stout defensive lines depending on how long he's out for.
Naturally, Bucs fans were devastated at the news, and some NFL pundits weighed in on the consequences of Wirfs' surgery. Here's what Bucs fans and NFL analysts had to say about the unfortunate news:
The Buccaneers will begin training camp on July 23, but they'll have to do so without Wirfs. That will be the first opportunity for the team to acclimate Heck to the offense as Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons draws closer.
