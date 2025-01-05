Bucs Finally Find the Endzone in Crucial Week 17 Matchup vs. New Orleans Saints
It took a while — 34 minutes and 33 seconds to be exact — but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally found the endzone in their crucial matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the NFC South Division on the line.
It's been a real challenge for the Buccaneers on both sides of the ball in a game they need to win in order to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason.
Although they were able to move the ball into Saints' territory several times in the first half, the Buccaneers weren't able to register any points beyond two Chase McLaughlin field goals.
So with the Saints leading 16-6 at halftime, the Buccaneers needed to take advantage of opening the second half with possession, and that's exactly what they did.
A couple tough runs by Bucky Irving, a third-down scramble by Baker Mayfield and a completion to Sterling Shepard gave the Bucs good enough field position to get within striking distance. On the 10th play of the drive, Mayfield had all the time in the world to survey the field before he hit a wide-open Payne Durham at the back of the endzone to provide the Bucs with their first touchdown of the game.
The 6-yard touchdown reception was Payne Durham's second in as many games. It also brought the Bucs back within a field goal, as they trailed New Orleans 16-13 after the extra point.
