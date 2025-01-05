Baker Mayfield Joins Tom Brady in Buccaneers Franchise History With Touchdown Pass
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been absolutely slinging it for the Bucs this year. And now, he enters Tampa Bay franchise history in a stat that only the GOAT Tom Brady shares with him.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the division rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and during that contest, Mayfield found tight end Payne Durham for a three-yard touchdown pass. With that passing touchdown, Mayfield eclipsed 40 on the year, making him just the second Buccaneers quarterback to ever do it. He follows in the footsteps of Brady, who watched him do it from the booth at Raymond James Stadium while he called the game for FOX.
Brady did it twice in Tampa Bay, throwing 40 during the team's 2020 season where he won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and then 43 the next season in 2021. Brady still holds the Buccaneers record for total quarterback touchdowns, putting up 45 including his two rushing touchdowns in 2021 — with this touchdown pass, Mayfield is now at 43, as he came into the game with three rushing touchdowns of his own.
After a disastrous stint with the Panthers and then a quick stop with the Rams in 2022, Mayfield was almost relegated to a backup role by the NFL. And now, he's entered Tampa Bay Buccaneers history in Week 18.
