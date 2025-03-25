Which Buccaneers free agency signing has the highest potential?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a number of moves in free agency. The Buccaneers were staring at holes in their the defense and needed major upgrades.
The Bucs made a significant move in to help address some of these vacancies by signing Edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million contract. Pro Football Focus’ Ben Cooper believes the signing of Reddick is the organization’s highest-upside move this offseason.
After an up-and-down 2024 season that included a trade to the New York Jets and a lengthy holdout, Reddick now has a fresh start in Tampa Bay
"Reddick’s past year has been a blur, from his trade to the New York Jets to his lengthy holdout to now," Cooper wrote. "But the 30-year-old undeniably has the talent to shred opposing offensive tackles, and the Buccaneers are banking on that."
The Bucs are banking on Reddick’s consistency and ability to get after the quarterback. "Reddick instantly becomes Tampa Bay’s most feared edge rusher for 2025, bringing four straight seasons of double-digit sacks and a 12th-ranked 88.5 PFF pass-rush grade from 2020 to 2023," Cooper said.
Reddick steps in as the teams most accomplished edge rusher. The Bucs are hoping Reddick can help mentor some of the younger pass rushers on the team, like Yaya Diaby and Calijah Kancey.
Tampa is also betting on Reddick’s talent. If he can maintain his past level of play, this signing could prove to be one of the best value additions of the offseason.
