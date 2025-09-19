Buccaneers get good injury news ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Jets
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some very rough injury news this week, but on Friday, they at least got to give fans a little bit of good news.
The Buccaneers' offensive line is set to be in shambles on Sunday, with right guard Cody Mauch out for the season, right guard Luke Goedeke on injured reserve for at least four games and left tackle Tristan Wirfs still recovering from a knee surgery he underwent in the offseason.
There is one more bit of offensive line news to be concerned about, but there is some good news — standout rookie Emeka Egbuka did practice on Friday after not practicing for the first two days this week, which puts him in play for Tampa Bay's Week 3 game against the New York Jets.
Emeka Egbuka likely to go for Buccaneers
Todd Bowles spoke to media on Friday after practice, and he noted that Egbuka is questionable to play vs. the Jets. There's a solid pattern with that designation, as the two players who have held it the last two weeks — defensive tackle Vita Vea vs. the Falcons and Goedeke against the Texans — both ended up playing.
The good news came with some bad news, though. Guard Michael Jordan hasn't been practicing all week, and because of that, he won't be able to play vs. the Jets — Bowles said that the team will have to "run some tests." As a result, the Buccaneers are likely to use two brand new guards on Sunday while also playing backup right tackle Charlie Heck. That's gonna be tough for Tampa Bay to overcome, but they'll have to embrace the next-man-up mentality.
The only two players ruled out, outside of players on injured reserve, are Wirfs and wideout Chris Godwin. Both have been practicing for the last two weeks, but they aren't quite ready to come back from their respective injuries.
It'll be tough sledding for the Buccaneers, but with Egbuka in play, there is still certainly a route to victory. Egbuka is currently tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns with three heading into Week 3, so he's a valuable piece the Buccaneers will be lucky to have on Sunday.
