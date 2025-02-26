Buccaneers get poor marks in 2025 NFLPA Team Report Card
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have historically done poorly in the NFLPA's yearly Team Report Card, and that was unfortunately the case in 2025.
The Buccaneers came in at 27th on the NFLPA's Team Report Card — down three spots from No. 24 in last year's ranking. The report card was put together through the anonymous reports of 1,695 players in the NFLPA, and it ranks various aspects of a club through letter rankings.
The highest-ranked Buccaneers category was strength and conditioning, an A rank that saw the Buccaneers land sixth. The lowest was in food and dining in regard to food freshness and taste, which ranked 28th out of 32 teams with a C-. The lowest letter ranking the Bucs had was a D+ in ownership, which ranked 27th — Bucs players cited an "average" rating for the Glazer family's willingness to improve team facilities and said they were "somewhat" committed to building a competitive team.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put some strong results together on the field, including a Super Bowl in 2020 and four straight NFC South wins since then, but they have some work to do to be better off the field for their players.
