Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Explains Why Josh Grizzard is the Right Fit for OC Role
This offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator, a move that reflects the team’s confidence in his coaching ability and innovative mindset.
Grizzard, who previously served as the passing game coordinator, earned the opportunity with the Buccaneers after impressing players and staff alike throughout the 2024 season. At his NFL Combine press conference, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht expressed that Tampa Bay was searching for a fresh offensive voice and believes Grizzard is the right person for the job.
“We wanted to hire somebody from Lizard Lick, North Carolina, and he fit the bill. No, I’m kidding,” Licht said. "Josh did a fantastic job all year. Everybody in the building saw how smart he is – he follows the same things I just said about Liam. He is easy to get along with with the players [and] in front of the room, he was fantastic.”
Beyond his football IQ, players have given Grizzard a nickname that speaks to his reputation within the locker room.
“They call him ‘The Wizard’ – a lot of players have mentioned that,” Licht said. “I’m just very excited to get to see Josh in that role. I know he’s excited to get going. He’s going to bring some fresh ideas, which is always good.”
With Grizzard at the helm of the offense, the Buccaneers are looking forward to a creative and dynamic approach in 2025. His ability to connect with players and implement fresh concepts could be a key factor in Tampa Bay’s success next season.
