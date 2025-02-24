Top cornerback options for Buccaneers in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a number of positions they’d like to address in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their most pressing needs, however, can all be found on the defensive side of the ball. Of those positions, Outside linebacker, cornerback, and inside linebacker stand out as the most necessary spots to address on defense, whether it’s through free agency, the draft, or even a trade.
When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Buccaneers will only be able to address one position with their most valuable selection, which is the 19th overall pick in the first round this year.
Does the team’s specific needs at the aforementioned positions mean it’s a foregone conclusion that the Bucs will select an OLB, CB or ILB with their first selection? Absolutely not. But it does increase the chances of that scenario coming to fruition.
Let’s take a closer look at some of the top cornerbacks in this 2025 NFL draft class who we expect Tampa Bay to have an interest in — focusing on those having at least a reasonable shot at still being around when the Bucs are on the clock at 19.
Jahdae Barron | Texas | 5’11”, 200 lb
Depending who you ask, Barron is generally viewed as the third-best cornerback in this year’s draft class. The 5’11”, 200-pound senior put together an impressive final season for the Longhorns where he finished as a consensus All-American and the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back.
Barron isn’t the biggest or most athletic cornerback in the draft, but his instincts, awareness and versatility are exceptional. Barron has experience playing all over the defensive backfield, and not only is he a capable blitzer and sure tackler, but he’s also a certified ballhawk. Barron came down with 5 interceptions during his final season at Texas to go along with 67 total tackles. Barron’s versatility and instincts would make him an immediate starter for the Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles could find many creative ways to line him up and cut him loose.
Shavon Revel Jr. | East Carolina | 6’3”, 193 lb
Shavon Revel Jr. is a tantalizing prospect based on his unique combination of length, instincts, and supreme athleticism. Had Revel not torn his ACL in September, there’s a realistic chance he would be projected as a top-10 pick at this point in the process. Further complicating his evaluation is the fact that he played in the modest AAC conference for the East Carolina Pirates, calling into question the lack of top end offensive talent he was matched up against.
There is a comparison to be made between Revel and Quinyon Mitchell, who faced similar questions around this time last year based on his attributes and level of competition, but guess what? Mitchell went on to have a dominant season, performing like a true shutdown corner all year before eventually hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Revel has an incredibly high ceiling, and should the Buccaneers believe in their ability to refine his fundamentals and get the most out of his ability — which I’m sure they do — he could blossom into an elite corner at the NFL level.
Benjamin Morrison | Notre Dame | 6’0”, 190 lb
Like Revel, Morrison has slid under the radar this draft cycle primarily because he suffered a season-ending injury early in 2024. Still, Morrison is an advanced cornerback prospect with natural fluidity, high intelligence, and scheme versatility. He isn’t an athletic marvel like Revel, but he is a savvy player with effortless movement skills and great awareness.
Assuming Morrison is fully recovered from his hip injury, he has the ability to step in and contribute as an NFL starter almost immediately. Although he doesn’t have the highest ceiling of the other top corners in this year’s draft, Morrison may just have the highest floor. Bringing in a polished outside corner capable of picking up the complexities of a Todd Bowles' defense early in his career could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Buccaneers, and Benjamin Morrison may just be that player.
Honorable Mentions
Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas and Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston are two other cornerbacks who have fringe first-round potential and would be excellent options for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a variety of reasons. That said, I don't think it's very likely that either player hears their name called on the first night of the draft. Additionally, the Bucs would have to get lucky to see either, or both, available when they're on the clock at 51 in the second round.
