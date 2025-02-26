Buccaneers GM Jason Licht reveals trade philosophy at NFL Combine
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht aren't known for big splashes. Aside from bringing in Tom Brady in 2020, the Buccaneers have been fairly lowkey on both the trade market and the free agent market, opting to stick with draft picks and sign lower-cost free agents.
Licht was at the NFL Combine this week, and he spoke a little more in-depth on this philosophy. When asked about potentially making a huge splash trade (with the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett in particular being named), he replied that he prefers smaller signings that produce more production than large splash signings that could jeopardize the future.
"It's not as easy as just picking up the phone and saying, we'll offer you, you know, whatever it is the team has to want to trade them, and then you have to do a deal with them, and you have to weigh in how that's going to affect your future," Licht said. "It's just a lot of things that you have to take into consideration. You like the smart deals where you don't have to give up as much, pay as much, but you get quality production."
That being said, Licht isn't ruling anything out. This is the general manager who signed Tom Brady, and he reminded reporters that a big splash in free agency or on the trade block is never out of the question — things just need to be right.
"But you know, I'm never going to say that we're not going to make a dynamic trade for a big splash. I mean, we try to pride ourselves if the right one comes available."
On the surface, it doesn't seem like Jason Licht and the Bucs are primed to make a huge move this offseason. But you never know, and Tampa Bay could have something big ready to shock NFL fans this offseason.
