Buccaneers GM makes statement on ex-New York Jets pass rusher's signing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a few new additions to their roster during the first week of the 2025 NFL free agency period. The biggest outside signing to this point is the Buccaneers bringing in former New York Jets outside linebacker and veteran pass-rusher, Haason Reddick.
Reddick agreed to a one-year/$14 million contract with the franchise as he looks to regain his status as one of the premier sack artists in the league. He only got to the quarterback one time last season but recorded 11+ sacks in four consecutive years from 2020-23.
To say the least, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is confident that Reddick will make a significant impact in red and pewter. He feels like the eight-year veteran is the exact piece that Tampa Bay was looking to add to its defense.
"We're excited to add a competitor like Haason, who has proven himself to be among the league's most impactful pass rushers. His ability to get after the quarterback and disrupt offenses is exactly what we were looking to add to our defense," Licht said in a statement. "He is a defensive playmaker who has a familiarity with our defensive scheme and possesses a unique pass-rushing skillset that will be a great fit for us."
If Reddick can climb back to his performance from a few years ago, things could get scary in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have to feel confident in what Reddick is bringing to the team after allowing starter and former first-round pick, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, to depart to the Cleveland Browns.
There's a good chance that Reddick will end up starting opposite of YaYa Diaby. With that being said, Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell will be pushing to get into the mix as well.
Back in 2022, Reddick recorded 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a career-high 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one pass deflection while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was named a second-team All-Pro for the standout campaign and made his way to the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons in 2022-23.
