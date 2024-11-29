Buccaneers Have 3 Players Out For Week 13 Matchup vs. Carolina Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be down a starting nickel corner when they head to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay released their injury report on Friday, and it included three players that are out for the contest. One of them is nickel corner Tykee Smith, who has been sidelined since the team faced off against the San Francisco 49ers before their bye week. Smith reportedly banged his knee on another player in practice, and head coach Todd Bowles told media that the knee hasn't healed yet.
The two other players include outside linebacker Markees Watts, who just opened up his window to be placed on injured reserve, and safety Jordan Whitehead, who was just placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.
Outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is doubtful with an ankle injury, but it's encouraging that he may recover from that injury sooner than later if he isn't fully ruled out. Cornerback Troy Hill, edge rusher Anthony Nelson and tackle Tristan Wirfs are questionable — Wirfs will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.
