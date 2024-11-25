Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles and LB Lavonte David Send Team Message After Win Over Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in a hole coming out of the bye week, sitting with a 4-6 record. On Sunday, however, they began the long process of digging themselves out.
Tampa Bay shelled the New York Giants 30-7 on Sunday, improving to 5-6 and inching closer to .500 football once again. Afterward, head coach Todd Bowles and linebacker Lavonte David addressed the team, both acknowledging the big win but adding that there's room to grow from here.
"Great focus coming out of the bye," Bowles told his team. "That's how we wanted to start the second half. Obviously, we have to finish the ballgame, right? We talked about killer instinct. We're only halfway there — we got six more of these, we got to play the same way, but at the end of the ballgame, we have to finish them out."
Lavonte David's message was simple, but poignant.
"Way to keep fighting," David told his team. "Keep stacking them up. Keep stacking them up."
The Bucs will continue to try and do just that when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in the first of their two matchups with that team. The Bucs will also look toward the Atlanta Falcons, who will need to lose a few games in this back stretch to let Tampa Bay back in it.
