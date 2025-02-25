Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles reveals exactly what he's looking for in the NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of needs in the NFL Draft, and quite a lot of them are on defense. They need some help at almost every level — the Bucs will be looking for edge rushers, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties.
The Bucs are well aware of these needs, and so is their head coach, Todd Bowles. Bowles will look to add some defensive additions to his team (either in the first round or later), and when he spoke at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, he identified one thing in particular that he wants in a potential new Buccaneer on the defensive side of the ball.
"For me, I want ballhawks," Bowles told reporters. "And whether that's a down guy or a defensive lineman, whether he bats balls down or gets strip sacks, whether that's an outside linebacker that does it, whether that's a [linebackers], whether that's a safety that can hit and draw the ball loose or get turnovers, whether that's a corner that has a nose for the ball, we need ballhawks. We need turnovers."
The Buccaneers had some trouble getting to the ball. They were 18th in total takeaways, with 18, but a staggering 28th in interceptions with just 7. The Buccaneers will definitely need to generate more turnovers, but based on how 2024 went, it may be wise for the Bucs to invest in a cornerback who can attack the football and get turnovers.
There are a number of prospects who could accomplish that — Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison, for example, nabbed nine interceptions in 31 games for the Fighting Irish. But like Bowles said, those ballhawks could come from anywhere on the defense, and one of them could be donning red and pewter on draft night.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024