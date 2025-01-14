Buccaneers Hope to Have S Antoine Winfield Jr. Healthier For Next Season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. has the potential to be one of the best players in the NFL.
At 26 years old, Winfield is approaching his prime, but injuries got the better of him this past season. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wishes that he was able to see more of Winfield Jr. this season.
"Confidence is great. Just got to get him on the field. We have to get him on the field. He was hurt at the beginning of the season and then he got hurt toward the end of the season," Bowles said. "We hadn't had him out there much. Just having a full offseason, having him healthy going into the season, I think he'll play the way he played a year ago."
Winfield played in just nine out of 17 regular season games, but he was able to return for the team's playoff game against the Washington Commanders. He had a down year one year after being named a First Team All-Pro, recording just 34 solo tackles and no forced fumbles or interceptions.
But now that the season is over, Winfield can recover properly in hopes of bouncing back in 2025.
