Buccaneers, Jaguars Social Media Reacts to Liam Coen's New Contract in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen was potentially set to take the Jacksonville Jaguars' vacant head coaching job with an interview on Wednesday. But Coen never got on the plane — instead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave him a pay raise and retained him for the 2025 season.
Naturally, on social media, it's a tale of two fanbases. Buccaneers fans are elated that the team is retaining Coen, who led a top five offense in the NFL last year. Jaguars fans, meanwhile, are understandably upset that Coen became the second candidate to spurn the franchise after Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson did so earlier in the cycle.
Fans and pundits alike have plenty of thoughts on Coen's decision — check out what some of them are saying online here below:
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• What Does The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Draft Look Like According to ESPN?
• Tom Brady’s Sharp Observation Wins Praise During Pivotal Lions-Commanders Playoff Moment
• Buccaneers Star RB Makes PFWA All-Rookie Team for 2025
• Will the Buccaneers Get a Compensatory Draft Pick in 2025?