Buccaneers just outside Top 10 in new power rankings ahead of NFL draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed at No. 11 in Pro Football Focus' 2025 NFL Power Rankings as they are heading into the NFL Draft.
The Buccaneers will return a core that has been run by one of the league’s most respected general managers in Jason Licht. PFF’s Bradley Locker praised the work done by Licht to retain some of Tampa Bay’s key veterans for next season.
“Almost nobody is better than general manager Jason Licht at keeping his studs in place, and he executed another masterclass with Chris Godwin, Ben Bredeson and Lavonte David.”
Locker also discussed the potential for fireworks on offense thanks to a trio of dynamic playmakers:
“Tampa Bay’s offense should continue to produce fireworks with Godwin (85.7 PFF receiving grade) back healthy next to Mike Evans (90.2 PFF receiving grade) and Bucky Irving (90.8 PFF overall grade).”
However, Tampa Bay still has a few areas to address defensively, particularly on the edge and at linebacker.
“The team’s defensive line received a boost from Haason Reddick, but more pass-rushing juice is needed, considering he turned in just a 52.9 PFF pass-rushing grade last year,” said Locker, “The Buccaneers should also seek a coverage linebacker, given that their group sat 20th in PFF coverage grade a season ago.”
Tampa Bay heads into the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear needs on defense. The offense is already stacked with proven talent, but if the front office can hit on a few key defensive picks, the Bucs could quickly go from playoff hopefuls to legitimate contenders.
