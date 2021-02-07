Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (16-2)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Fla.

When: Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS, ESPN Deportes

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Kansas City is favored by 3 points, with the over/under set at 56 points according to OddsShark.

Series history: The Buccaneers own a 7-6 all-time record against the Chiefs, and have not faced them in the Super Bowl or playoffs (duh) previously. In Week 12, Kansas City defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 27-24 at Raymond James Stadium.

The rundown

It all comes down to this.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Super Bowl - the first team to do so in NFL history - on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. A rematch from Week 12, two explosive offenses and growing defenses will face off with hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy later in the evening.

Last time around, the Chiefs established a three-possession lead by halftime as the Bucs couldn't get anything going offensively. However, Tom Brady and Co. were able to push the ball down the field as the game went on, and paired with some pressure from Tampa Bay's front five, the Bucs were able to turn the deficit into three points by the final whistle.

Expect a similarly-close score by the end of Super Bowl LV, but not a similar first-half showing from the Buccaneers. Amid Tampa Bay's seven-game winning streak since the loss to the Chiefs, Brady has been on a hot streak, throwing for 2,193 yards and 19 touchdowns in that stretch. And of course, wide receiver Tyreek Hill is unlikely to post 203 receiving yards in the first quarter again.

But then again, it's the Super Bowl and anything can happen. One thing is for sure: There will be offensive fireworks aplenty, between the NFL's No. 1 and 2 passing offenses during the regular season.