Josh Grizzard has massive shoes to fill for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard is in his first year leading the unit.
After serving as the team's pass game coordinator last season, Grizzard was promoted after Liam Coen left to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak dove into Grizzard's role with the Bucs and sees a massive responsibility for him.
READ MORE: Massive Buccaneers defender named on the NFL's Top 100 Players list
Grizzard has big shoes to fill
"Josh Grizzard isn't looking to rebound, but sustain," Solak wrote.
"The new offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, Grizzard steps into Liam Coen's shoes as the playcaller for Baker Mayfield and a Bucs offense that returns every single starter from last season (and adds Emeka Egbuka, a first-round wide receiver from Ohio State). But Grizzard has never called plays before, and he was a fast riser through the Dolphins' offensive ranks before his one season as the Buccaneers' passing game coordinator last season. What's his DNA?
"The Bucs were one bounce away from a wild-card win over the Commanders last season, and that was with an injury-riddled defense. If they are healthier on that side of the ball, they look like a bona fide NFC contender ... so long as you assume the offense doesn't take a step back with Coen's departure. A huge responsibility is on Grizzard's shoulders."
The Bucs have had one of the league's top offenses over the past few seasons, and it's up to Grizzard to ensure that remains the same.
If Grizzard can keep the Bucs offense where it has been or even elevate it, the Bucs should have no problem returning to the playoffs.
Grizzard and the Bucs are set to begin training camp practices next week.
READ MORE: NFL world reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new throwback uniforms
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka entering rookie season without expectations
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back projected for Olympic flag football team
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach named among worst hires this century
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB says rookie WR can play right away on Day 1