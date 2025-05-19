Buccaneers primetime matchup among biggest games in 2025 schedule
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of games to look forward to on their schedule, including four primetime matchups scattered across the season.
One of those games comes against the Detroit Lions on the road for Week 7's edition of "Monday Night Football," and that was considered to be the best game of that week by CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan.
READ MORE: What 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s contract means for Bucs’ Baker Mayfield
Bucs vs. Lions highlighted by analyst
"With Buffalo and Baltimore on their bye, Week 7 is a bit muted in terms of its head-to-head matchups," Sullivan wrote.
"That said, the Monday night tilt between the Buccaneers and Lions should provide plenty of fireworks. Detroit was the No. 1 seed in the NFC a season ago, and there's no reason to think they won't rival for it again in 2025. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are sneakily one of the more talented teams in the NFC, so this is a potential playoff preview in prime time."
The Bucs will also get a chance to play in the bright lights in Week 2 against the Houston Texans on the road, Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams for Sunday Night Football and three weeks later on Thursday Night Football at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
These games will test the Bucs to see if they are a team that can make more noise in the playoffs than they did a year ago when they got bounced by the Washington Commanders at home in the Wild Card round.
READ MORE: 3 primetime games Buccaneers fans should look forward to
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers third-year edge rusher named team's most underrated player
• Buccaneers legend to be placed in Bucs Ring of Honor
• Buccaneers-Falcons Week 1 odds revealed
• See where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in early NFL MVP odds