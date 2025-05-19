Buccaneers legend sends message to fans after Ring of Honor induction
A crucial part of the Buccaneers' 2002 defense is finally getting a long-overdue accolade, and it's safe to say he's pretty happy about it.
Buccaneers legend Simeon Rice did some incredible work for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his six years with the organization, netting 226 solo tackles, 76.5 sacks, 28 forced fumbles and four interceptions including the playoffs — and one of those playoff runs included a Super Bowl championship in 2002.
Rice was officially announced as the team's Ring of Honor inductee on Monday, and he had a message for Buccaneers fans after finally getting in alongside some of his Super Bowl-winning teammates.
"It was a joy playing for the team, a joy playing for the organization," Rice said. "I'm so honored and so thrilled to be the 16th member of the Ring of Honor. Mad respect to Tampa Bay, and I'll always love this organization."
Rice is set to be honored by the Bucs at halftime on Sunday, Nov. 30, when the Buccaneers take on the Arizona Cardinals — the first team that Rice played for and then left in free agency to sign with Tampa Bay. The induction comes after no one was inducted last year, so the Ring of Honor will see a new name for the first time since 2023.
