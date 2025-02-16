Buccaneers linebacker among top NFL free agents in new CBS Sports ranking
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and longtime linebacker Lavonte David have big decisions to make this offseason.
David, who turned 35 last month, is mulling his future and whether or not he should play next season. If he does, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes he is one of the best players on the open market.
David still has value
"There is a chance this 35-year-old could retire, but he can still play if he decides to do so. He led the Bucs with 122 tackles last season and had 5.5 sacks. He doesn't run like he used to, so his coverage wasn't as good as in years past. If he does retire, his Canton case will begin," Prisco writes.
Regardless of whether or not David returns for 2025, he doesn't have much time left in his career. Therefore, the Bucs need to address the linebacker position this offseason to give Tampa someone David can teach or replace.
