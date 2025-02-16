Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers linebacker among top NFL free agents in new CBS Sports ranking

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best players looking for a new home in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and longtime linebacker Lavonte David have big decisions to make this offseason.

David, who turned 35 last month, is mulling his future and whether or not he should play next season. If he does, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes he is one of the best players on the open market.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts after a play
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

David still has value

"There is a chance this 35-year-old could retire, but he can still play if he decides to do so. He led the Bucs with 122 tackles last season and had 5.5 sacks. He doesn't run like he used to, so his coverage wasn't as good as in years past. If he does retire, his Canton case will begin," Prisco writes.

Regardless of whether or not David returns for 2025, he doesn't have much time left in his career. Therefore, the Bucs need to address the linebacker position this offseason to give Tampa someone David can teach or replace.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

