Jaguars send 4-word message as former Buccaneers' OC Liam Coen starts as head coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for a second straight offseason, will have to vet and hire an offensive coordinator, which could make or break the team's next season.
This comes after they were reportedly set to return Liam Coen -- who was remarkable during his lone season in Tampa -- as they were going to make him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the NFL.
Within 24 hours of that news, Coen had re-sparked conversations with the Jacksonville Jaguars after pulling his name out of their head coaching search. Then, he became their next head coach.
The response around the situation wasn't all that great, as many felt like Coen had turned on the club after he agreed to a new deal, but never put the pen to the paper.
Now, the Jaguars, and Trevor Lawrence in particular, are the true winners of the situation as they've got a talented head coach to help them turn their franchise around. They recently sent a four-word message on X to welcome him to Duval.
"Welcome home, Coach Coen," the club posted.
With Coen in Jacksonville, the Buccaneers will have to nail an offensive coordinator hire for a second straight offseason. Evidently, it might be more beneficial for them to move on from Todd Bowles and land an offensive-minded head coach to lead the way, though it seems unlikely at this point in time.
Letting Coen out of the organization is brutal, though Tampa Bay can now look to hire the next option to lead the offense with quarterback Baker Mayfield at the helm.
