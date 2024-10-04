Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Falcons

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense had a coming out party of sorts last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, coming away with two sacks and multiple turnovers, but things were completely different this week as the team struggled to get to Kirk Cousins or create many turnovers other than the Lavonte David interception on their way to an unfortunate 36-30 overtime loss on Thursday Night Football.
Cousins threw for over 500 yards on the night and although they kept the Falcons' rushing game in check, Atlanta was able to move the ball up and down the field with ease on the depleted Bucs' defense.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their heartbreaking 36-30 overtime loss to inter-division rival the Atlanta Falcons.
Highest Graded:
1. OLB Yaya Diaby
PFF Grade: 73.4
3. RE Logan Hall
PFF Grade: 71.9
4. CB Tykee Smith
PFF Grade: 65.5
5. CB Jamel Dean
PFF Grade: 38.3
2. OLB Chris Braswell
PFF Grade: 40.8
3. DT C.J. Brewer
PFF Grade: 45.0
5. DT Greg Gaines
PFF Grade: 45.8
