Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins Donate to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Ahead of Matchup
On Thursday night, Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins will battle it out on Thursday Night Football.
It's a huge game early in the season for both teams, as the winner will find themselves atop the NFC South Division. Also, the matchup between the two quarterbacks is expected to be a key factor in determining which team prevails in this game.
Despite the competitive nature that exists within both players, Mayfield and Cousins, along with their wives Emily and Julie, have teamed up to make a significant donation to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.
On Thursday afternoon, FOX's NFC South reporter Greg Auman announced on X that the two families would be collaborating on a $100K donation through Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves communities before, during, and after disasters and crises.
It's a classy gesture by Baker and his wife Emily, as well as Kirk and his wife Julie.
The two players released a statement on social media, stating "We stand with those who have been affected, honoring the lives lost and the families that are still in distress. Together we can make a difference."
It's obvious that these two veteran quarterbacks, despite being pitted against one another as division-rival quarterbacks, haven't lost sight of the bigger picture. Hurricane Helene has caused significant damage to numerous states across the Southern United States, with Georgia and Florida obviously being among them.
Thanks to so many volunteers and humanitarian contributors, including Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins, the hope is that everyone affected by Hurricane Helene will have brighter days ahead to look forward to.
