3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' Crushing 36-30 Overtime Loss To the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in painstaking fashion in Week 5 as the Falcons scored the walk-off touchdown in a 36-30 overtime loss. The Bucs had the Falcons on the ropes, but when it came down to it the offense couldn't close the game out and the defense couldn't get a stop. This one stings for a noticeably frustrated Bucs team who felt as though they gave this one away.
Now 3-2 on the season, they slide back into second place in the NFC South as the Falcons currently have the tiebreaker over them. With ten days to prepare for another divisional matchup, a Week 6 away game in New Orleans against the Saints, the Bucs will need to quickly wash the taste out of their mouth from the loss and move on. However, they'll get their chance at a rematch in just three weeks when Atlanta comes into Tampa Bay in Week 8.
Here's who shined and who struggled in the Bucs Week 5 loss to the Falcons.
3 Up
WR Mike Evans
Evans did what he does best, find the endzone. In fact, he did it twice on Thursday night as the Bucs looked to get him going early. The offense's first play of the game was a pass to Evans that went for 15 yards. From there he was targeted two other times before cashing in on a two-yard score. After a big return by Sean Tucker the Bucs found themselves already in Falcons territory and three plays later he had his second touchdown of the game and his 100th career touchdown.
NT Vita Vea
In back-to-back weeks, Vea has recorded a sack and shows how important he is to the defense. Vea brought down Cousins on 3rd & 5 on the Falcons' second drive of the game. Atlanta was knocking on the door to score again but the play made them settle for a field goal. Kicker Younghoe Koo ended up missing the field goal and the interior pressure Vea brought opened up things for others on the defense, especially later in the game.
QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield didn't throw for 509 yards like Kirk Cousins did, but he didn't have to. He was efficient and got help from all three phases of the game. Baker threw for three touchdowns on the day and was 19 of 24 for 180 yards and a 137.5 passer rating. He chipped in 42 yards on the ground on six carries including a big 18-yard run that went for a first down.
3 Down
LB K.J. Britt
It was not a good night for Britt on Thursday Night Football. The veteran linebackers' night started rough after he let up a 32-yard gain to Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on the game's second play. The pass immediately put the Falcons into the Bucs territory and Atlanta would score five plays later to take an early lead. On Atlanta's third drive of the game, Britt picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty that gave the Falcons 15 yards to put them back into Tampa Bay territory. Two plays later, Britt let up a 22-yard reception to KahDarel Hodge to put Atlanta outside the red zone. They would score four plays later.
HC Todd Bowles
Bowles had some head-scratching calls as early as the first drive of the game where Yaya Diaby was matched up against the Falcons' number one receiver Drake London in coverage. The middle of the field was continuously attacked all night and Bowles failed to make adjustments to slow down Kirk Cousins from picking it apart. He made a questionable call to challenge what was clearly an incomplete pass and struggled to draw up pressures on Cousins until late in the game. It was not Bowles' best game plan this week and it culminated in a Bucs loss.
CB Josh Hayes
Hayes led the NFL in special team tackles last season and in yet another game this season he failed to record a tackle against an opponent. To make matters worse, Hayes was flagged for an offsides call on Koo's field goal attempts. Koo missed both tries as the kick was replayed due to the penalty, but Hayes has got to play better on special teams going forward.
