Buccaneers lose starting defender to Bills in projected trade
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may look to upgrade their secondary this offseason after a disappointing performance in 2024.
One way the Bucs could address this issue is trading veteran cornerback Jamel Dean, which was proposed in a trade by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. The proposed trade would send Dean to the Buffalo Bills for a fifth-round pick in 2025.
READ MORE: 10-year veteran WR names one key reason he came back to play for Buccaneers
The Buccaneers should be disappointed with Dean’s stats ever since they signed him a four-year $52 million contract in 2023. Dean had 11 pass breakups and one interception last year and gave up a passer rating of 111 and 91.2 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
"The Buccaneers need change in the secondary. Despite finishing within the top nine in pressure rate and sacks, they ranked 29th in passing yards allowed last season, which points to an issue on the back end of the defensive unit," Moton wrote. "If Tampa Bay targets a cornerback early in the upcoming draft, Dean may be available for a Super Bowl-contending squad looking to fill a need."
Another key factor in a potential deal is Dean’s contract situation. With no guaranteed money left on his current deal, he may be motivated to perform well in hopes of securing a new contract.
If the Buccaneers are looking to start fresh in the secondary, parting ways with Dean could be a move the team considers to help them get back on track
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?
• Former Buccaneers OC joins Colorado Football’s staff with Deion Sanders
• Major Buccaneers potential NFL draft target undergoes surgery
• Buccaneers land two free agent signings on FOX Sports' biggest bargains rankings