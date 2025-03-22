Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers lose starting defender to Bills in projected trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking to move on from a veteran cornerback after a disappointing 2024 season.

A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmets prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills.
A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmets prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may look to upgrade their secondary this offseason after a disappointing performance in 2024.

One way the Bucs could address this issue is trading veteran cornerback Jamel Dean, which was proposed in a trade by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. The proposed trade would send Dean to the Buffalo Bills for a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) cant make this catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35). / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buccaneers should be disappointed with Dean’s stats ever since they signed him a four-year $52 million contract in 2023. Dean had 11 pass breakups and one interception last year and gave up a passer rating of 111 and 91.2 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

"The Buccaneers need change in the secondary. Despite finishing within the top nine in pressure rate and sacks, they ranked 29th in passing yards allowed last season, which points to an issue on the back end of the defensive unit," Moton wrote. "If Tampa Bay targets a cornerback early in the upcoming draft, Dean may be available for a Super Bowl-contending squad looking to fill a need."

Another key factor in a potential deal is Dean’s contract situation. With no guaranteed money left on his current deal, he may be motivated to perform well in hopes of securing a new contract.

If the Buccaneers are looking to start fresh in the secondary, parting ways with Dean could be a move the team considers to help them get back on track

