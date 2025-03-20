10-year veteran WR names one key reason he came back to play for Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield came to Tampa Bay two seasons ago and had to quickly form connections with the Bucs' offensive players. That connection quickly formed something not easily done in the NFL and helped lead the Buccaneers to two straight NFC South titles and playoff berths.
Last offseason, Mayfield signed a multi-year extension with the Bucs to remain their quarterback to expand his connections with star players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rachaad White, but things quickly took a turn as the Bucs dealt with injuries and depth issues at their playmaking positions.
At this point, the Bucs knew that they needed some help at the wide receiver position and looked towards a former teammate of Mayfield's from his collegiate days at Oklahoma in veteran Sterling Shepard.
READ MORE: New Buccaneers linebacker reveals ties to franchise legend
Shepard put together his best season since 2021 with the New York Giants in 2024 with Mayfield once again slinging him the ball, and he came up in big moments, especially with Evans and Godwin both missing significant time throughout the season. Shepard had contemplated retirement before signing with the Bucs midseason last year, and it was unknown whether or not he would look to come back or retire this offseason after playing eight years in the league but he eventually re-signed in Tampa Bay on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
The deal allows Shepard to to continue playing the game he loves with one of his best friends in Mayfield, and he spoke to the media following the official signing of his contract on getting to play another season with Mayfield.
"Baker is one of those quarterbacks that you want to give your all for and it has been that way since college. It's been that way since my senior year when I got a chance to play with him. Obviously, I was on the road to retirement last year, and he gave me that call. I wouldn't want to come back and play for anybody else," Shepard said.
Shepard continued his sentiment regarding Mayfield, namely stating that if it wasn't Mayfield at the helm, he likely would have headed off into retirement a while ago.
READ MORE: Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?
"If I had to choose between going to go spend time with my kids or going to go play football, if I was going to decide to play football, it would be with Baker Mayfield. I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else. I'm very blessed and fortunate to be in the position I am right now and I can't wait to just put on a helmet and go to work."
There is a clear admiration of Mayfield from Shepard and that resonates between the two not only on the field, but off of it as well. Shepard, a soon-to-be nine-year vet in the league, fits perfectly into the Buccaneers' vision for the type of person to employee, and his connection with Mayfield has only helped solidify that he belongs on the roster.
Mayfield's energy and charisma are something that his teammates quickly gravitated towards, and it's what makes him one of the most likable quarterbacks, and even players, across the entire league. He plays with passion, energy, competitiveness and love for the game.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers OC joins Colorado Football’s staff with Deion Sanders
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Major Buccaneers potential NFL draft target undergoes surgery
• Buccaneers land two free agent signings on FOX Sports' biggest bargains rankings
• $140 million dollar Buccaneers lineman tops NFC South as highest-paid non-QB