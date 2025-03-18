Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintain top-10 spot in latest power rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured the 10th spot in Pro Football Focus’ latest Power Rankings, maintaining their status as a competitive force in the NFC next season.
While the Buccaneers face challenges heading into the 2025 season, key roster moves ensure they remain in the playoff conversation.
Tampa Bay suffered a setback with the departure of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who helped guide their offense to a top-five finish in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play last season. However, they retained star wide receiver Chris Godwin, which ensures continuity in the offense for next season.
Here's what PFF writer Mason Cameron wrote.
“Baker Mayfield’s resurgence, combined with the reliable duo of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and the addition of Bucky Irving in the backfield, keeps this offense in a strong position.” While the coaching change presents an adjustment period, Tampa Bay’s offensive core remains largely intact. Tampa Bay took a measured approach in free agency, avoiding major signings but making a key addition on defense. They signed veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick to a prove-it deal, a move that could yield significant upside. With low risk for the Bucs and plenty of upside for Reddick, this move has the potential to pay off for both sides."
The team will likely look to the draft to reinforce both sides of the ball, but as things stand, Tampa Bay remains a dangerous contender in the NFC South heading into 2025.
