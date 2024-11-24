Buccaneers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 12 Giants Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting some reinforcements coming out of their bye week. Cornerback Jamel Dean is being activated off of injured reserve just in time for the Bucs Sunday afternoon matchup against the New York Giants. Dean was placed on IR ahead of the Bucs' Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a hamstring injury Week 6 against the Saints.
Dean is ready to go after the four week shelving and is feeling healhty and, in his words, like a player again.
“I actually feel like a player right now," Dean said on Monday, "Ever since I’ve been out, they’ve been treating me like a coach, so it feels good to finally feel like a player again.”
His addition to the lineup is a welcome sight after the Bucs have got middling play out of backups Josh Hayes and rookie Tyrek Funderburk. He'll slide into his usual spot across from Zyon McCollum, who looks like he'll be good to go on Sunday as well after dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.
Of course, with the activation of Dean, a move needed to be made to open a roster spot. Rookie linebacker Antonio Grier Jr was on the unfortunate side of things and was waived by the team on Saturday. Grier stood out in training camp and was signed to the active roster once SirVocea Dennis landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Since then, he's played 72 snaps on special teams in four games, with one tackle.
The Bucs also elevated linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad on Saturday. This is Jones' third straight and final elevation of the season. He's played primarily special teams with 23 total snaps, but did play three snaps against the Chiefs and finished with one tackle. If the Bucs want to bring Jones back up to the active roster again they will need to release someone to make a spot for him.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Giants
• NFL Insider Links 8x Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Bill Belichick to Buccaneers
• Buccaneers Defense Still Among League's Worst After Bye Week
• Buccaneers Take Freaky Athletic Edge Rusher in Latest ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft