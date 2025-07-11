Bucs Gameday

Bucs named in shocking trade proposal with Sunshine State rival

An analyst is putting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild trade idea.

Jeremy Brener

Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints.
Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't made too many drastic changes this offseason, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

The Bucs are content with quarterback Baker Mayfield, but that doesn't mean his spot on the roster is entirely safe. CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin suggested a blockbuster trade that would send Mayfield and a third-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Trevor Lawrence.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Baker for Trevor?

"All indications are new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is committed to rejuvenating Lawrence's career," Benjamin wrote. "But what if the better bet is reuniting with Mayfield, who thrived under his direction not only in Tampa Bay but also with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2022? Who's to say the scrappy Mayfield couldn't instantly command Coen's offense to the tune of an AFC South title in 2025? 

"And why might the Buccaneers be willing to sell their unexpectedly prolific leader? Well, Lawrence is still five years younger, for one, and Tom Brady's 2020 Super Bowl title kind of set a new standard along the Gulf Coast; this swap would be all about the upside for Bucs general manager Jason Licht, who might see the chance to acquire a former No. 1 overall pick as a chance to take the Bucs from feisty to championship-caliber down the road. Lawrence, who's plenty familiar with Florida, is already under contract, too."

A trade like this is extremely unlikely to happen given how much the Bucs like Mayfield.

The only way a move like this could happen is if the Bucs and Jaguars struggle this season and need a mix-up like the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams had when the two teams swapped Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

That being said, trades like this rarely come into fruition, so don't expect this Sunshine State swap to happen.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

