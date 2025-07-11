Bucs named in shocking trade proposal with Sunshine State rival
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't made too many drastic changes this offseason, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.
The Bucs are content with quarterback Baker Mayfield, but that doesn't mean his spot on the roster is entirely safe. CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin suggested a blockbuster trade that would send Mayfield and a third-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Trevor Lawrence.
Baker for Trevor?
"All indications are new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is committed to rejuvenating Lawrence's career," Benjamin wrote. "But what if the better bet is reuniting with Mayfield, who thrived under his direction not only in Tampa Bay but also with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2022? Who's to say the scrappy Mayfield couldn't instantly command Coen's offense to the tune of an AFC South title in 2025?
"And why might the Buccaneers be willing to sell their unexpectedly prolific leader? Well, Lawrence is still five years younger, for one, and Tom Brady's 2020 Super Bowl title kind of set a new standard along the Gulf Coast; this swap would be all about the upside for Bucs general manager Jason Licht, who might see the chance to acquire a former No. 1 overall pick as a chance to take the Bucs from feisty to championship-caliber down the road. Lawrence, who's plenty familiar with Florida, is already under contract, too."
A trade like this is extremely unlikely to happen given how much the Bucs like Mayfield.
The only way a move like this could happen is if the Bucs and Jaguars struggle this season and need a mix-up like the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams had when the two teams swapped Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.
That being said, trades like this rarely come into fruition, so don't expect this Sunshine State swap to happen.
