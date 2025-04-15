Buccaneers named standout wide receiver's 'perfect situation'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of needs in the NFL Draft, but the consensus is that most of them are on defense. Despite that, though, the Buccaneers have kept the door to adding a skill position player open, and Pro Football Focus thinks that one highly-touted wideout could flourish if he were drafted by the Bucs.
PFF recently wrote an article going over what they described as "prospects with immense talents that can be unlocked if they end up in the perfect situation" — in other words, fits that could make prospects perennial All-Pros. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the list of five, with writer Josh Liskiewitz feeling particularly high on a marriage between the Bucs and Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is one of the highest-graded wideouts in the class, and Liskiewitz believes that he could be a great jump-ball wideout like Mike Evans and have him as a valuable mentor to boot.
Here's a little of what Liskiewitz wrote about McMillan's fit in Tampa Bay:
"In Tampa Bay, McMillan would have not just the ultimate mentor but a franchise that already knows how to best use a player of his talents. Scheme and fit are critical components of the draft process that often don’t get discussed enough, and for McMillan, there is no destination better for him than Central Florida."
Aside from arguments on whether or not Tampa Bay is considered Central Florida, McMillan would indeed be a strong fit in Tampa Bay. He caught for 1,319 yards in 2024 with the Wildcats to the tune of eight touchdowns, and with Mike Evans on the other side, Baker Mayfield could have two big-bodied threats. But the Bucs have another McMillan on the rise in Jalen McMillan, and Tetairoa would shuffle around the wide receiving room in an interesting way.
It's too early to call anyone a perennial All-Pro, sure, but a good fit can go a long way in molding a player into one. Any wideout would love to learn from Evans, but Tetairoa could particularly benefit with the way he plays his game.
