Buccaneers' NFC South Rival Atlanta Falcons Hire New Defensive Coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons decided to make a defensive staff change this offseason by firing their defensive coordinator, and on Saturday, they found their man.
The Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake on January 11, and their search for a new defensive coordinator did not take long. Seven days later, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons have hired their new defensive coordinator — and it's former New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who served as defensive coordinator under Robert Saleh before he was fired.
Ulbrich didn't call plays until Saleh was fired, much like he'll be calling plays for Falcons coach Raheem Morris. Under Ulbrich, the Jets were 20th in points per game (23.8) but No. 5 in yards per game (313.8). The Falcons were 23rd in points per game (24.9) and 23rd in yards per game (345.2).
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored 30 and then 26 points in two games against the Falcons, but both were losses. Now, they'll face off against a new coordinator in Atlanta in 2025.
