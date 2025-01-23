Social Media Reacts to Bucky Irving's Offensive Rookie of the Year Snub
Any Associated Press Award is an honor for an NFL player, as is being nominated for one. There are a lot of talent players in the NFL, so sometimes, a deserving player can get left out to dry — and that appears to be the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.
Irving had a stellar season in Tampa Bay, running for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry, but despite that, he wasn't even a candidate for the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Instead, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, New York Giants wide receiver Malike Nabers, Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix and Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. all made the cut over him.
Naturally, that seems silly after Irving was one of the best running backs in the league last year, and plenty of Buccaneers pundits, fans and neutral observers were left wondering why he wasn't included. Here are some of social media's reactions to Irving's snub:
