Buccaneers' Offense Flourished, Defense Struggled Statistically in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 season is over. The team finished with a 10-7 record, playing good football, before fizzling out in the Wild Card Round and dropping its home playoff game 23-20 against the Washington Commanders. Winning the NFC South and making the playoffs naturally made the Bucs one of the best teams in the NFL — but just how good are they?
We took a look at where Tampa Bay ranked statistically this year, courtesy of Team Rankings. Let's start with the offense. To put it curtly, they were a buzzsaw.
As you can see below, the Bucs were top five in the NFL in just about every metric and were top three in yards per game. They were also the best third-down offense in the league, completing 66.67% of their passes. Additionally, they were a top three rushing offense in the NFL in rush yards per game (146.5) and a top five passing offense in the NFL in passing yards per game (246.7). Tampa Bay's offense, although shaky in select moments, tended to rip through opposing defenses and put some serious points on the board.
Buccaneers Offense
Value (Rank)
Points per game
29.0 (No. 4)
Yards per game
393,2 (No. 3)
Yards per play
6.2 (No. 4)
Third down conversion %
51.11% (No. 1)
Fourth down conversion %
64.29% (No. 9)
Red zone TD %
66.67% (No. 4)
TDs per game
3.4 (No. 4)
The defense was a different story.
The team was top 20 in most defensive metrics, but that was helped along by a weak back half of the schedule. They were below league average (16th) in three different categories, above league average in two (yards per game and red zone touchdown %) and exactly league average in third down conversion %.
This is because the Bucs were incredibly stout against the run, coming in at No. 6 in the league in rush yards per play (4.1) and No. 3 in rush yards per game (96.9), and were deplorable against the pass, coming in at No. 31 in the NFL in passing yards per game (245.3).
Buccaneers Defense
Value (Rank)
Points per game
22.7 (No. 17)
Yards per game
342.2 (No. 19)
Yards per play
5.4 (No. 15)
Third down conversion %
39.11% (No. 16)
Fourth down conversion %
62.86% (No. 23)
Red zone TD %
53.23% (No. 11)
TDs per game
2.4 (No. 13)
It was a tale of two sides for the defense, and in a pass-heavy league, the Buccaneers suffered. The Buccaneers secondary fought through lots of injuries, but even when the secondary was the healthiest it has been all year in the Wild Card Round against the Washington Commanders, the Buccaneers defense couldn't get off the field, surrendering 12 more minutes of possession to the Commanders despite Washington only rushing for 2.5 yards per carry on the ground.
There's a lot to work on in 2025 for Todd Bowles and his team. Tampa Bay's defense was No. 23 last year in yards per game (344.2), No. 29 in passing yards per game (248.9) and No. 5 in rushing yards per game (95.3). The Bucs were No. 7 in points per game that year despite all that (19.1), but that improbable luck didn't happen for Tampa Bay this year.
Liam Coen has not been a perfect offensive coordinator for Tampa Bay in his first year of calling plays, but he's been damn good. Tampa Bay's offense has flourished, but its defense still needs to get back to playing stout football next year.
READ MORE: Every Buccaneers Free Agent Heading into 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
• What Todd Bowles Said About Jayden Daniels After Buccaneers-Commanders
• Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Really Fire Todd Bowles?
• Every Buccaneers Free Agent Heading into 2025
• Todd Bowles Reveals Reason Behind Buccaneers' Offensive Woes vs. Commanders