Buccaneers Give Support to Tampa Bay Rays After Steinbrenner Field Move
The region of Tampa Bay went through plenty of hardship this year with the arrivals of both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Helene was offshore, but caused lots of damage in flooding, while Milton directly impacted the state of Florida and caused property damage across the Tampa Bay area.
One of the cities affected was the city of St. Petersburg, and as a result, a fellow Tampa Bay team to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was affected — Tropicana Field, the home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, had its roof tarp torn almost completely off, damaging it enough to where replacing it before the 2025 MLB season wasn't feasible.
As a result, the Rays announced that they have a new home for 2025 at Steinbrenner Field, where the New York Yankees play their spring training games in Tampa. That stadium happens to be right across the street from the Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium, and as a result, the Bucs decided to give the Rays a message of support once the news broke.
"While this has obviously been a challenging time for our friends at the Rays organization as they deal with the damage to Tropicana Field, it has been uplifting to see our entire region come together to find a viable solution for one of our fellow professional sports teams," the Buccaneers wrote in a release. "We welcome the Rays as our new neighbors at their temporary home of Steinbrenner Field for the 2025 season. It is this kind of collaboration among our community leaders that defines the spirit of Team Tampa Bay."
The Bucs and the Rays have always maintained a good relationship, and now, through the adversity the Rays have gone through, the two can strengthen it further as neighbors in 2025.
