Former Buccaneers Super Bowl-Winning Safety Is Headed Back To Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new (but familiar) face on the backend of their secondary, as the franchise was awarded safety Mike Edwards off waivers after being waived by the Tennessee Titans.
Edwards, a former third-round pick out of Kentucky by the Bucs, appeared in 58 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019-2022 and was intrical piece of the defense that helped lead the Bucs to their second Super Bowl in franchise history in 2020. Edwards spent most of his time as a backup but was formidable when called upon at either safety position showing his unique versatility.
Following his first tenure with the Bucs, Edwards signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 where he won his second Super Bowl as a player before signing with the Buffalo Bills this past offseason.
Edwards' stint with the Bills didn't last long as he was eventually granted his release rather than being waived. The Tennessee Titans quickly picked him up but just a week later the team waived him, paving the way for the Buccaneers to bring in a guy who is extremely familiar with Todd Bowles' defense.
Over his career, Edwards has accumulated 233 total tackles, 26 passes defended, eight interceptions (three for touchdowns), five fumble recoveries, three sacks and one forced fumble. The addition of Edwards figures to add depth in the secondary behind the likes of Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, bringing the band back together from when they once all played alongside one another.
By adding Edwards, the Bucs needed to make room, and in a subsequent move, the organization waived cornerback Keenan Isaac.
