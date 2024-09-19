Bucs Once Again Set To Be Without Offensive Starter
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were perhaps hoping that offensive tackle Luke Goedeke would clear concussion protocol after missing Week 2 with a concussion, but it seems as if that won't be the case.
Per BucsGameday's own JC Allen, Luke Goedeke is not expected to return to the team in Week 3 when they play the Denver Broncos at home. If this is indeed the case and Goedeke isn't able to clear protocol, the Bucs would once again play Justin Skule at right tackle in his place.
Skule had a tough time against the Detroit Lions, with edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson opposite him picking up 4.5 sacks against Baker Mayfield. Not all of those were his fault, with stunts and other incidents contributing to those sacks as well, but it wasn't the ideal situation for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
That being said, Skule isn't facing a premier pass rusher like Hutchinson this time around. The Denver Broncos don't have any pass rushers that could give him trouble like Hutchinson could, so it should be a bit of an easier time. Additionally, offensive coordinator Liam Coen is likely to give Skule some help anyway like he did against the Lions, so the Buccaneers will have that added benefit, too.
The Bucs will face off against the Broncos at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
