Bucs Rookie Graham Barton Praised by QB Baker Mayfield
There weren't a lot of people who felt the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be able to go into the Detroit Lions' home field and pull out an upset win in Week 2.
Not because the Buccaneers aren't talented, but because they got so banged up against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 there was almost no way they'd be able to contain the Lions offense enough to pull out a victory.
Well, not only did Tampa Bay get its second win of the season in the same place it was dispatched from the playoffs this January, it did it thanks to some familiar faces and through contributions from some new ones. Specifically, rookie center Graham Barton among them.
“Graham is a really smart player. Obviously, each game, each rep, he’s going to get better and better with all the looks he’s going to see. He’s just going to put that in the mental bank," quarterback Baker Mayfield said of his young center. "But, yeah, especially in an environment like that, I thought Graham played really well and handled the communication well. That’s not easy to do for your second career game at center in the NFL.”
But it wasn't just the communication. Mayfield himself scored a touchdown (pictured above) in the closing moments of the third quarter. The score gave the Bucs a 20-16 lead, and it turned out to be the game-winning score, the last one of the game.
Helping pave the way for that scoring run and stretch was the rookie, Barton.
“Somebody like him, where the guy has a two-way go, Graham doesn’t necessarily know which way I’m going – especially on a quarterback draw. It’s awesome to see the power [and] the athleticism in space to be able to play with that power,” Mayfield said of the play.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles also came away from the game impressed with his newest first round addition, saying, “We knew he was physical and the biggest surprise is how well he’s handled everything as far as stunts, games, different looks – his intelligence and the way he can grasp things has been the most impressive.”
Barton will get another chance to improve this weekend against the Denver Broncos, as Tampa Bay seeks its first 3-0 start since 2005.
