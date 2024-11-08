Buccaneers Opponent Knows QB Baker Mayfield is 'A Dog, So He's Gonna Fight'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been ravaged by injuries from the start of the season.
Even going into Week 1 without defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and subsequently losing safety Antoine Winfield Jr., the Buccaneers haven't really gotten a break from the injury bug.
Not only that, but the severity to which it's plagued the team has been significant to with Tampa Bay most recently losing receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Through it all, however, even as the team has dropped some games, the Bucs have maintained a solid level of offensive competitiveness. While many are to be credited for that fact, the fierce way in which quarterback Baker Mayfield approaches his job is one of them, and it has gotten the attention of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
“I’ve always respected his game, his mindset, the way that his teammates talk about him, the leadership, the competitiveness," Warner said to G.O.A.T. Farm Sports. "He’s just a dog, so he’s gonna fight.”
The 49ers are no stranger to the injury bug themselves and come into this weekend's matchup against the Buccaneers looking to get running back Christian McCaffrey on the field for the first time this season.
Both teams have four wins through nine weeks, not where either expected to be at this point of the season. However, like Warner pointed out about Mayfield, each also has plenty of fight left in them.
Despite the laundry list of injuries on both sides of the field for this one, we can rest assured that no matter the result, neither combatant is going down without a fight.
READ MORE: ESPN Analyst Makes Midseason Playoff Prediction for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Buccaneers Overtime Loss To The Chiefs
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs San Francisco 49ers
• Mike Evans Getting Closer to Return for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• 'No Pain' ... Christian McCaffrey Tracking to Play in 49ers-Buccaneers Game