Buccaneers pay tribute to Super Bowl-winning edge rusher on 50th birthday
In the early 2000s, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the greatest defenses in the history of the NFL. That team's greatness was fully realized in 2002 when the Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 37 by a score of 48-21.
Four members of that defense, Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, Ronde Barber, and John Lynch have all since been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You can also find each of those players' names embedded on the structure of Raymond James Stadium within the team's illustrious Ring of Honor.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs details his special friendship with Baker Mayfield
It could be argued, however, that explosive edge rusher, Simeon Rice, was as important to that team's success as any other player. On Monday, the Buccaneers acknowledged the great #97 on social media by sharing a highlight reel alongside some of his mind-blowing stats, to honor one of the most fearsome edge rushers in franchise history on his 50th birthday.
I'm sure Simeon Rice appreciated the shout-out from his former team on his 50th birthday, but it's fair to assume he would prefer a call from Canton, or at least, a call from the team to inform him that his name will be added to the Bucs' Ring of Honor.
After all, it's hard to envision the Buccaneers winning their first ever Super Bowl in 2002 without the consistently dominant play of Simeon Rice off the edge, who led the NFL in sacks from 1998-2005, and finished his career with 122 sacks, 69.5 of which were achieved as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs reveals hilarious in-game exchange with NFL legend J.J. Watt