Tristan Wirfs details his special friendship with Baker Mayfield
When you hear him speak, it becomes crystal clear that Buccaneers All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs is a charismatic and likable dude. The same could be said for his quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Although Wirfs has only been protecting Mayfield's blind side for two seasons now, a strong friendship has developed between the two teammates.
In a recent appearance on the Pivot, Wirfs sat down to discuss a wide variety of topics related to his career and personal life. One of the topics that came up throughout the episode was Wirfs' 'bromance' with his quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
"There's a little bar down in Davis Island we all go to after games. Hang out, you know, watch the Sunday night game, Monday night game, whatever it is. But being able to go out and hang out with Baker, I mean, he's one of my best friends, so that's an awesome relationship."
Wirfs also spoke about how different his experience has been connecting with Baker compared to Tom Brady.
"Being able to go hang out with him. Being able to go get a beer with him. You know, nobody can do that with Tom. He's Tom f***ing Brady."
Wirfs continued to gush about Mayfield and the camaraderie they've developed, which originated from Baker's willingness to get to know his new teammates on a personal level.
"Just him texting me and wanting to hang out was like, 'yeah this guy's f***ing awesome'. I think just that, just his personality, he's just one of the guys. I think that was just the biggest thing. Going from not having that at all, to, he's calling me, 'let's go get a beer'? I'm like, f*** yeah'".
It's obvious from listening to Wirfs speak about his quarterback that there is a strong connection between the two. It's also clear that their respect for one another has translated into great success on the football field, which is something they surely expect to continue for many years to come.
