Ex-Buccaneers star Warren Sapp abruptly walks out of Super Bowl radio row interview

Warren Sapp, who is always outspoken, chose to walk off the set when he didn't agree with a host on radio row at the Super Bowl.

Collin Haalboom

Colorado senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp yells during in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Colorado senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp yells during in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has never been one to shy away from an opinion.

Sapp was known as one of the best trash talkers on the field, and that aspect of his persona certainly extends beyond the football field, even to this day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers hall of famer Warren Sapp throws out the first pitch before the game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers hall of famer Warren Sapp throws out the first pitch before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Like many other former NFL players, leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Sapp could be seen taking in the festivities in New Orleans, which in his case, included a very strange media appearance.

Sapp sat down with radio host Zach Gelb for an interview on his show, and was asked to weigh in on some of the top prospects expected to go early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not surprisingly, based on his relationship with Deion Sanders and his role as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes staff, Sapp spoke highly of Shadeur Sanders, calling him a "magnet for greatness". On Travis Hunter, Sapp confirmed his belief that he's the best player in this draft, just ahead of Sanders.

Sapp's behavior took a perplexing turn however when the conversation shifted to a draft prospect who did not play at Colorado last season.

When asked about stand-out pass rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State, Sapp laughed and said "Alright. What was the last edge rusher from Penn State?" Gelb confidently replied, "Micah Parsons." While laughing, Sapp then responded. "And what rushing he doing? What pass rush he got?", with the host again responding in logical fashion, stating "He gets like 15 sacks a year".

Sapp seemed incredibly surprised by Zach Gelb's praise of Micah Parsons, before announcing "I'm going to leave you on that one" and taking his headphones off and leaving the set.

It makes perfect sense that Sapp would speak so highly of both Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, based not just on their performance these past couple of seasons for Colorado, but also his relationship with them. That said, to discredit a blue chip talent like Abdul Carter, while throwing serious shade at Micah Parsons in the process, is a strange approach.

