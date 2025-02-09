Ex-Buccaneers star Warren Sapp abruptly walks out of Super Bowl radio row interview
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has never been one to shy away from an opinion.
Sapp was known as one of the best trash talkers on the field, and that aspect of his persona certainly extends beyond the football field, even to this day.
READ MORE: Super Bowl offensive coordinator set to take Saints head coaching job
Like many other former NFL players, leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Sapp could be seen taking in the festivities in New Orleans, which in his case, included a very strange media appearance.
Sapp sat down with radio host Zach Gelb for an interview on his show, and was asked to weigh in on some of the top prospects expected to go early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not surprisingly, based on his relationship with Deion Sanders and his role as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes staff, Sapp spoke highly of Shadeur Sanders, calling him a "magnet for greatness". On Travis Hunter, Sapp confirmed his belief that he's the best player in this draft, just ahead of Sanders.
Sapp's behavior took a perplexing turn however when the conversation shifted to a draft prospect who did not play at Colorado last season.
When asked about stand-out pass rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State, Sapp laughed and said "Alright. What was the last edge rusher from Penn State?" Gelb confidently replied, "Micah Parsons." While laughing, Sapp then responded. "And what rushing he doing? What pass rush he got?", with the host again responding in logical fashion, stating "He gets like 15 sacks a year".
Sapp seemed incredibly surprised by Zach Gelb's praise of Micah Parsons, before announcing "I'm going to leave you on that one" and taking his headphones off and leaving the set.
It makes perfect sense that Sapp would speak so highly of both Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, based not just on their performance these past couple of seasons for Colorado, but also his relationship with them. That said, to discredit a blue chip talent like Abdul Carter, while throwing serious shade at Micah Parsons in the process, is a strange approach.
READ MORE: Former NFL general manager likes Myles Garrett trade to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers make splash by hiring Charlie Strong as defensive line coach
• NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reveals special relationship with Tom Brady
• Gerald McCoy addresses Buccaneers' biggest need going into 2025 season
• Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reveals serious regret losing 2020 Super Bowl to Tom Brady, Buccaneers