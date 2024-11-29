Miami Dolphins Restrict Former Bucs Pass Rusher From Potential Return to Tampa Bay
Shaquil Barrett was a key contributer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl run in 2020.
Undoubtedly the team's best pass rusher at the time, Barrett played a tremendous game in the season finale, chasing Patrick Mahomes all over the field with reckless abandon from start to finish, ultimately helping the Bucs secure their second ever Lombardi Trophy.
READ MORE: Bucs’ Signing of Baker Mayfield Named Top 5 Best NFL Moves in Last 5 Years
Although Barrett would spend three more seasons with the Bucs after that Super Bowl victory, his production never came close to the 19.5 sacks he generated in his first year in Tampa. Still, he was a productive and reliable edge rusher for the team throughout his five seasons in red and pewter.
After being released from the Bucs this past offseason, Barrett signed a 1-year, $7 million contract to join the Miami Dolphins. However, before the regular season had even kicked off, Barrett had a change of heart and decided to retire from the NFL.
Although the 2024 season has continued on without him, Barrett has made numerous media appearances proclaiming his affection for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. In fact, he even went as far as to state he would only come out of retirement to join the Bucs.
Earlier this week, news broke that Barrett indeed intended to come out of retirement.
Although the Miami Dolphins still held Barrett's contractual rights when these intentions were made public, a scenario still existed where the team could have allowed him to void the contract and ultimately become a free agent. In that case, Barrett would have been free to sign with any team he wanted.
Naturally, rumors began to swirl that Barrett wanted to rejoin his former teammates in Tampa Bay to provide some much-needed pass rush to a group that has struggled to generate pressure off the edge. The fact that starting outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka left last week's game vs. the Giants only added more fuel to the fire.
Well, apparently we'll never know if that was indeed Barrett's (or the Buccaneers') intention. Instead, according to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have made the decision not to activate Barrett off the retired list while at the same time refusing to grant him his release from the team.
Although he isn't the player he once was, there's no question that Shaq Barrett still has the ability to provide some rotational depth to a team that is lacking production off the edge. The Bucs are definitely a team that would benefit from such an addition, but just like many other teams in a similar situation, they'll have to look beyond the likes of Shaquil Barrett to fill that role.
It's unfortunate that Barrett — one of the league's all-time good guys — won't have the opportunity to continue his dream of playing in the NFL. At least not this year.
READ MORE: Facing Former Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales 'Doesn't Change Much' For Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Files $12 Million Lawsuit Against Father's Company
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on QB Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Quips on Liam Coen Head Coaching Rumors
• Bucs Narrow NFC South Gap With Big Win Over Giants in Week 12