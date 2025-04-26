Tampa Bay Buccaneers potential targets and best fits: NFL Draft Day 3
Quarterback
On Day 3, some of my best fits at quarterback could start to come into the fold. However, it's unlikely the Bucs select a quarterback with any of their three remaining picks as they re-signed Kyle Trask to backup Baker Mayfield and are infatuated with Michael Pratt, who they claimed off of waivers last year but nearly drafted in the seventh round in the 2024 NFL Draft. If they do look at the position, though, my best fits remaining after Dillon Gabriel went off the board to the Browns are Kurtis Rourke, Brady Cook and Jordan McCloud. Of the three, I could see McCloud getting a rookie minicamp invite or potentially signing on as an undrafted free agent.
Running Back
Like quarterback, this is the area I can see the Bucs possibly picking up a running back. The room is set, but preparing for life after Rachaad White could be something the Bucs could look to address. The team could also look for a more bruising style running back to rely on in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Tampa Bay currently doesn't have a player on the roster who can just lower their shoulder and plow through defenders to gain those tough yards. My best fits remaining on the board include my third-round fit Cam Skattebo, with Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, Jo'qauvious Marks and Phil Mafah rounding out the final four rounds. Tuten has an extra gear as a home run threat, while Marks and Allen are more in the vein of White. Mafah is more of a punishing style back who wears defenders down with physicality. Other players I think the Bucs could consider are Corey Kiner, Ulysses Bentley IV, Kalel Mullings, Ja'Quinden Jackson, Peny Boone and Jaydon Blue.
Perimeter / Slot Receiver
After selecting a receiver in Round 1, it's highly unlikely the Bucs select one the rest of the draft, but I will have several of my best fits on the board for them, including my best fit in the third-round, Elic Ayomanor. If the Bucs want to look for a perimeter receiver after drafting Egbuka in the first, who projects more as a slot, there are some options still available I think they could like. Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Sam Brown Jr. are my only best fits still available, but I also like Tory Horton, Jalen Royals, Ricky White III, Isaiah Neyor, Kobe Hudson, Bru McCoy and Kaden Prather. As for slot receiver, it's unlikely they double dip with the same type of receiver, but Tez Johnson, Jaylin Lane, Jordan Watkins and Konata Mumpfield are all still available as best fits for me in Rounds 4-7. I also like LaJohnty Wester and Xavier Restrepo.
Tight End
Not really sure the Bucs would look to go tight end on Day 3, as there isn't really anyone they've been linked to that elevates the room. However, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft are in the final years of their rookie deals, and outside of Tanner Taula, they really don't have anyone developing in the pipeline. The best player on my best fits list is Gunnar Helm, whom the Bucs did have a formal interview with at the NFL Combine. In addition, Jake Briningstool, Moliki Motavao and Gavin Bartholomew are my best fits available. A few other tight ends I think the Bucs could like are Orande Gadsen II, Luke Lachey, Mitchell Evans, Kole Taylor, Thomas Fidone II, Jackson Hawes and Jaylin Conyers.
Offensive Line
Here is where the Bucs could look for backup or developmental linemen, especially at swing tackle and center. Tackles Logan Brown and Hollin Pierce are my best fits in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively, while interior offensive lineman Jackson Slater and Jonah Monheim are my best fifth and seventh round fits. Other players I like here are tackles Cameron Williams, Myles Hinton, Jalen Travis, Esa Pole, Ajani Cornelius, Xavier Truss, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and Mason Miller. As for interior offensive linemen, Luke Kandra, Connor Colby and Jake Majors could be intriguing picks. Willie Lampkin would also be an interesting player they could look at.
Defensive Tackle
After the Bucs selected Benjamin Morrison in the second round, defensive tackles flew off the board. My best fits in the first through fourth rounds disappeared before Tampa Bay could come back on the clock at 84. There are still several of my best bets available and players who could earn playing time in a rotational role. Ty Robinson, Tonka Hemingway and Junior Tafuna are still in play as my best fits in rounds five through seven. However, there are several other players I think the Bucs would like as well. Aeneas Peebles, J.J. Pegues, C.J. West, Warren Brinson and Tyler Batty could come into play with Peebles and West as early as Round 4.
Edge Rusher
I wonder if the Bucs would have selected Nic Scourton in the second round had the Panthers not jumped up ahead of them to take him. With that being said, outside of Scourton, a bunch of pass rushers came off the board on Friday night, but we haven't emptied the chamber on our best fits yet. David Walker, my best fit for the fourth round, is still available, as are Jared Ivey, Jah Joyner, and Tyler Baron. Bradyn Swinson is someone I really like and have previously mocked to the Bucs. He has somehow fallen to the fourth round and would be a steal for the Bucs. There are a few other players I like for the Bucs in Barryn Sorrell, Que Robinson, Ahmed Hassanein, Ethan Down, Fadil Diggs and Seth Coleman.
Linebackers
Carson Schwesinger came off the board to open the second round, and it wasn't long after that Demtrius Knight Jr. joined him, wiping out both of my best fits for the Bucs in the second and third round before they even came on the clock. Thankfully, Jeffrey Bassa, my fourth-round best fit, is still available, as are Barrett Carter, Teddye Buchanan and Carson Bruener. I've previously mocked Chris Paul Jr. to the Bucs and would really like the fit there as well. A sleeper name to keep an eye on is Smael Mondon, while other names to watch are Kobe King, Shemar James, Cody Lindenberg, Kain Medrano, Jalen McLeod, Francisco Mauigo, Jay Higgins, Power Echols, Tyreem Powell, Jomier Augustine and Karene Reid.
Perimeter / Slot Cornerback
The Bucs double-dipped at cornerback on day two of the draft with two of my best fits in Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, who I had in my final mock draft as the pick in the third round. It's unlikely the Bucs select another corner in the draft after adding two already, but I have several best fits still available if, for whatever reason, they decide to take a third cornerback. Quincy Riley is my highest fit available, while Cobee Bryant and Mac McWilliams round out my fits for slot corner after Jaylin Smith and Justin Walley came off the board Friday night. At the perimeter corner, Bilhal Kone, Zah Frazier and BJ Adams are still all available. Other corners I like are Mello Dotson, Dorian Strong, Robert Longerbeam, Alijah Huzzie, Jermari Harris, Jordan Hancock, Tommi Bryant, Amir Annoor and Cam Stone.
Safeties
With the selection of slot corner Jacob Parrish in the third round, it seems the Bucs are comfortable keeping Tykee Smith at safety, as they have alluded to this offseason. However, the Bucs could still address the safety position in the draft, as the depth there is still shaky. Smith is set man one spot and Antoine Winfield Jr. the other, but the only real depth they have is Kaevon Merriweather. Christian Izien can play there in a pinch, but the Bucs could still stand to add depth there. Jonas Sanker, my fourth-round best fit, is off the board, though my fifth through seventh fits remain. Jaylen Reed, Marques Sigle and J.J. Roberts could all make sense and have had communication with the Bucs throughout the pre-draft process. Other players I think they could ike include Craig Woodson, whom I previously mocked to the Bucs, Billy Bowman, Maxen Hook, Upton Stout, Malaci Moore, Hunter, Wohler, Malik Verdon, R.J. Mickens, Sebastian Castro, Kitan Crawford, Alijah Clark and Rayuan Lane III.
READ MORE: WATCH: Notre Dame cornerback gets emotional draft call from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Social media reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick
• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers second-round pick Benjamin Morrison
• Buccaneers reportedly received trade calls before selecting Ohio State WR
• Buccaneers' first round pick eager to learn from NFL's best: 'It's a blessing'