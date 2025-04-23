Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Perimeter cornerbacks
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves so that they aren’t pigeonhole into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher and safety. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end, and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
Continuing with Tampa Bay's potential targets on the defensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the edge rusher position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.
The Bucs added extra veteran depth to the cornerback room by signing Kindle Vildor in free agency and re-signing Bryce Hall. After months of speculation, the team held onto Jamel Dean, an unpopular move with some fans. However, it never made sense to create an unnecessary hole on the roster, and corners in free agency received excessive money. Instead, the Bucs are sure to add depth to the room through the draft with someone who could eventually take over for Dean.
Zyon McCollum is in a contract year and could get an extension to lock him up for the long term after he elevated his play as a full-time starter. The team could also use a nickel corner. As of now, they are using hybrid safeties Tykee Smith and Christian Izien in that role. However, Smith looks to be making a move to safety in an effort to get him on the field more, which means the Bucs will need to add depth and competition to the spot. Tampa Bay has been attached to a ton of cornerbacks, some of whom are projected to go in the first round of the draft. They hosted several official 30 visits and did their due diligence at All-Star Games and the NFL Combine.
Round 1
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky (5'11" / 183 / 4JR)
Hairston has elite speed (a 4.28 40), excellent closing burst and tremendous ball skills when he's in position. He has an exceptional feel for zone coverage, processing information quickly, and digesting route combos. Maxwell displays advanced route recognition when in off coverage and has smooth hips to mirror receivers in their breaks and change direction quickly with controlled footwork.
Despite that, he will struggle in run support, has a lean and slender frame that could get taken advantage of by bigger, physical receivers and can get handsy when he starts to lose the rep. He'll open his hips too early in the route, needs refinement in his tackling technique and can be overaggressive trying to jump routes. Maxwell missed five games due to a shoulder injury but finished his final season at Kentucky with 19 tackles (one for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles and an interception for a score. He had five interceptions in 2023, two for touchdowns.
How he fits: The buzz around Maxwell and the Bucs is real, and while he would be a deviation from what they usually look for in terms of measurements, there is no denying his talent. If selected at 19, he will immediately be thrown in the mix to start across from McCollum. Dean hasn't been able to stay healthy over his career and the team will go with their best option outside. Even if Maxwell doesn't beat out Dean for the starting job, he would provide excellent depth as he gets up to speed. If everything were to pan out, the team could count on him to start next year and move on from Dean for potential draft compensation. The Bucs met with Maxwell formally at the NFL Combine and brought him in for an official 30 visit.
Round 2
Shavon Revel, East Carolina (6'4" / 194 / JR)
Revel has elite athleticism and recovery speed and is physical in run support, willing to get his nose dirty. He uses his length to jam receivers at the line and disrupt them along the route, and he has excellent ball-tracking skills. Despite that, he is still developing his instincts in zone — he can be aggressive trying to jump routes and can get grabby when he loses leverage. There will be a jump from one year of starting experience in the ACC to the NFL, but he has the skills to stick with any receiver. He had two interceptions, including a pick-six, before going down with an injury, and has 15 pass breakups in his two years of playing.
How he fits: Revel might have been a first-round lock and a potential top 15 pick had he not suffered an ACL injury three games into the season. Revel brings the size, length, and speed that the Bucs typically look for in their cornerbacks. His medical came back clear, and there is some first-round buzz surrounding him. There's a chance he competes with Dean for the starting spot, but at the very least, he would provide excellent depth as he develops and refines his technique at the NFL level. He can also be a special-teams ace at gunner and blocked two field goals in 2023. Revel had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine, and they brought him in for an official 30 visit.
Round 3
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6'0" / 193 / Jr)
Morrison has a natural feel for coverage, showing excellent leverage and active hands in press and good awareness and trigger in zone. He is patient in off coverage and has excellent route recognition skills and processing speed to read route combinations. He's a ball hawk that tracks the ball incredibly well and is competitive through the catch point. However, he displays tight hips, needs refinement in his tackling technique, can get grabby when he gets beat, and he'll struggle to get off blocks with just average play strength. Medical concerns are real with two hip surgeries and a shoulder surgery in the past four years. In six games last season, he had 20 tackles and four pass breakups, but he has 27 deflections and nine interceptions over his three years at Notre Dame.
How he fits: Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said at the NFL Combine he wanted ballhawks, and Morrison is known for his ball skills with nine interceptions throughout his collegiate career. He has some flexibility to play inside, but he projects as an outside corner for the Bucs. He has been medically cleared after a hip injury derailed his junior season, and would be a steal in the third round for the Bucs if he's there. I wouldn't be surprised if he went much earlier, but there are concerns about his durability and his hip holding up. He met with the team for a formal interview at the Combine.
Round 4
Nohl Williams, Cal (6'0" / 199/ 5SR)
Williams has tremendous ball skills and has a knack for making plays. He is physical in press coverage at the line and along the route, plays with great instincts and anticipation and has excellent route recognition skills. He's one of the best tacklers in the draft and sets the edge with authority. Despite that, he doesn't have high-end speed to recover or keep up with take-the-top-off-receivers, which can lead to him getting grabby and drawing penalties. He'll labor transitioning from his backpedal, flipping his hips to run vertically and can have heavy feet at the line. Williams had outstanding ball production in college with 14 career interceptions, including seven in 2024. He had 52 tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and 15 pass breakups last season for Cal, and he also had an 80-yard kick return and a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.
How he fits: The Bucs made it known they wanted ballhawks in the draft, and they could get one with Williams. He fits the size profile the team looks for, and his experience in multiple coverages fits the defensive scheme. He's been durable over his career with 50 starts and gives the Bucs excellent depth at the position. Williams had an informal visit with the Bucs at the NFL Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit.
Round 5
Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan (6'1" / 190 / 5SR)
Kone has good height and speed for the position and has great instincts and timing when playing the ball. He displays excellent range, advanced route recognition skills and awareness in zone coverage. He's composed and patient in press, shows good body control in phase, and uses his length to contest at the catch point. On the flip side, he has inconsistent footwork when redirecting quickly, he doesn't have elite recovery speed and refined route runners will be able to create separation. Kone finished last season with 70 tackles (one for loss), nine pass breakups and an interception.
How he fits: Kone has the traits to develop into a solid cornerback. He is versed in multiple coverages but is best suited for zone, which the Bucs spend 75.22% of their snaps in. He triggers downhill in the run game and, despite his lack of turnovers, has great ball skills. Kone would raise the floor of the cornerback room and give the Bucs someone to groom for a potential starting position. Kone hasn't had any known meetings with the Bucs. However, the team has shown interest and was in attendance at his Pro Day, and his position drills were run by a Bucs scout.
Round 6
Zah Frazier, UTSA (6'2" / 186 / 6SR)
Frazier has elite height, length, and speed (4.36 40) for a perimeter corner. He displays excellent closing burst and tremendous ball skills, playing it like a wideout in the air. He shows good technique when mirroring receivers and can flip his hips quickly to stay connected on vertical routes. However, he can bite on route fakes in off-coverage that will leave him a step behind, he'll need to improve his pattern recognition and anticipation in zone, will be a 25-year-old rookie and had just one year of production at UTSA. Frazier was named First-Team All AAC and racked up 24 tackles (one for loss),15 pass breakups, six interceptions and a forced fumble.
How he fits: Frazier is built in the ilk of Bucs corner Zyon McCollum. Tall, lengthy, and fast, he fits the size and speed profile the Buccaneers usually look for on the perimeter. Taken this late, he would be given the time to develop before being thrust into any sort of role, but could be one of the biggest sleepers in the draft. With the Bucs' ability to develop corners — remember McCollum was a fifth-round pick — taking a flyer on Frazier would make a ton of sense. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 7
BJ Adams, UCF (6'1" / 187 / SR)
Adams has the ideal height and length as a press-man corner that does some of his best work being physical at the line and through the route. He uses his frame and massive wingspan to crowd the catch point, displays the fluidity to open his hips to run vertically and has good closing burst to trigger down in run support. On the flip side, Admas needs to bulk up his lean frame, he'll get grabby when he loses the rep (16 penalties) and has questionable recovery speed. He struggles in zone coverage, lacking eye discipline when reading the quarterback and sticking with his man, needs to improve his footwork and technique and his lack of ball skills with his length is concerning. Adams missed three games in 2024, but finished his senior year at UCF with 14 tackles (one for loss), four pass breakups and two interceptions.
How he fits: Adams can be an immediate contributor for the Bucs on special teams as he develops into a more well-rounded corner. The traits are there, and with better coaching, he could become a low-end number two corner in the league and, at the very worst, a valuable backup that can step in if injuries hit. He won't be everyone's cup of tea with his struggles in zone, but good coaching can help fix that. At the end of the draft, he's a guy to bet on that can help right away as a core-four special teamer. He played college ball an hour down the road and attended the Bucs' local workout.
READ MORE: Trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend among best draft deals of all time
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend among best draft deals of all time
• Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Slot wide receivers
• Buccaneers star Mike Evans sends message to Baker Mayfield
• NFL analyst says Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield could use 'Rory McIlroy-like moment'