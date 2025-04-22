Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Edge rushers
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves so that they aren’t pigeonhole into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher, and safety. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end, and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
Continuing with Tampa Bay's potential targets on the defensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the edge rusher position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.
The Bucs took a big swing at the edge rusher position in free agency, signing veteran Haason Reddick to a one deal. Reddick had a forgettable season last year with the Jets, one that involved a lengthy holdout, but prior to that, he had double-digit sacks in four straight seasons and led the league in forced fumbles.
Yaya Diaby's sack numbers didn't come, but he was at the top of the league in several other categories, including pressures and win rate percentage. The team is expecting a massive jump from last year's second-rounder Chris Braswell and thinks he can take that next step. Anthony Nelson was re-signed and is a steady role player and core special teamer. Beyond those four players, the team really likes Jose Ramirez and Markees Watts, but they need to show something in the offseason to secure a spot on the roster.
The Bucs have said they'd like to add an edge rusher in this draft and have been linked heavily to day one and day two targets in the draft. The expectation is they will take one, and possibly as early as round one.
Round 1
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (6'2" / 248 / Sr.)
Ezeiruaku is polished as a pass rusher with a detailed rush plan, an array of moves and plays with incredible leverage. He has tremendous length, great bend to turn the arc, a dynamic first step and is a better run defender than he gets credit for. However, he does have size limitations. He'll get swallowed up by bigger blockers and pullers once they get their hands on him, he doesn't have the power to run through anyone and doesn't have the anchor to consistently set the edge. Ezeiruaku was unstoppable this year with 16.5 sacks, 20 hits and 26 hurries to go with 80 tackles (20.5 for loss), and four forced fumbles.
How he fits: The former Boston College Eagle doesn't possess the size the Bucs typically like at edge, but the intangibles and stats speak for themselves. He just knows how to get to the quarterback, and learning from a similar style player in Reddick would be extremely beneficial for him. He's equally stout in the run game, and he would be a perfect fit for what the Bucs need in the edge room. He met formally with the Buccaneers at the Combine.
Round 2
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M (6'3" / 257 / JR)
Scourton has an excellent first-step explosion he uses to get into the face of blockers and drive them backwards. He uses great hand placement and technique with a detailed rush plan and an array of moves to get to the quarterback. He has less than desired length, can stall out when his rush plan fails and will need to develop counters. He'll get too high in his pad level, losing leverage, and has average bend to turn the arc. Scourton's tape was much better in 2023 when he was at Purdue and had 10 sacks, but he was still productive at Texas A&M. His junior year, he totaled 37 tackles, 14 for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups.
How he fits: Scourton is a never-quit, relentless pass rusher who plays throughout the whistle. His character fits what the Bucs look for in the room, and he could contribute in a designated pass-rushing role as a rookie. He doesn't have elite traits, but he can be a pivotal part of a rotation at the position as the Bucs look to rotate more this coming season to keep players fresh. The Buccaneers brought him in for an official 30 visit prior to the draft.
Round 3
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss (6'4" / 244/ 5SR)
Umanmielen is a productive speed rusher with excellent explosion to threaten the edge and bend to turn the corner. He uses his length to create initial separation from blockers and walk linemen back, and can quickly redirect without losing momentum. However, he will struggle to set the edge, his pass rush plan can become predictable, and he needs to further develop his hand combat, relying too much on speed and athleticism to win. Umanmielen lived in the backfield in his final year at Ole Miss. He racked up 37 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 16 hits, and 28 hurries.
How he fits: Umanmielen has the tools to be a problem as a designated pass rusher right away. Even with the offseason addition of Haason Reddick, the Bucs could and should add competition to this room. There are parts of Umanmielen's game that need to develop, and he could do so behind the scenes while playing a defined role in the Bucs defense, setting up a fierce competition in 2026 for the starting job. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the combine and has spoken about mutual interest between himself and the team.
Round 4
David Walker Central Arkansas (6'1" / 263 / 6SR)
Walker is undersized but explosive and lives in the backfield. He's a strong run defender, displays aggressive hand usage, an array of pass rush moves and a detailed rush plan. However, limited length will affect his ability to shed blockers in the run game and when wrapping up for the tackle. He'll get impatient with his hand placement and a lack of true competition at the FBS level leaves questions about how he will perform against NFL-caliber players. Last season, Walker had 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one of college's highest pass rush win rates.
How he fits: It's easy to see why the Bucs would be interested in Walker. Although he has a smaller frame than the team traditionally looks for, he knows how to use his natural leverage to wreak havoc in the backfield. Walker figures to contribute as a pass rush specialist at the next level and can carve out a rotational role quickly with his ability to get to the backfield. The ability to learn from Reddick would be excellent for his development, and he'd raise the floor of the Bucs' linebacker room depth. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 5
Jared Ivey, Ole Miss (6'5" / 274 / 5SR)
Ivey is a big, long, athletic edge rusher with some positional versatility. He has an excellent understanding of rush angles and knows how to get around blocks. With his length, he easily stacks and sheds offensive linemen, has a devastating first punch and times the snap well with an arsenal of moves at his disposal. However, because of his size, he can sometimes rush tall and lose his leverage — he needs to be more violent attacking blockers and needs to improve his anticipation in run fits. He finished his final season at Ole Miss with 42 tackles (10.5 for loss), seven sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.
How he fits: Ivey would bring another tall, versatile edge rusher to a room that already includes Anthony Nelson. Like Nelson, Ivey brings versatility to line up at the 5-tech spot but also can kick inside on certain looks. He has the skill set to be a factor immediately in sub-packages as he develops into a more well-rounded player. Ivey had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 6
Jah Joyner, Minnesota (6'4" / 262 / 5SR)
Joyner has incredible length and a destructive first step that can beat tackles off the snap. He displays quick hands that fight until the whistle blows and has the length to set the edge. He displays all the skills to be a starter in the league with fine-tuning and proper development. Despite that, Joyner will struggle with gap integrity — he'll need to get stronger and work on his footwork and technique, and he's inconsistent in converting speed to power. Joyner was more productive in 2023 but finished his final year with the Gophers, racking up 32 tackles (5.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven pass breakups at the line.
How he fits: Joyner is a bit of a tweener with the size to play 5-tech and the disposition to play edge. He'll need time to develop as he has a modable frame and the tools in his toolbox — he just needs the right coaching to bring it out. He could come and compete with Watts and Ramirez for one of the final spots on the roster and provide flexibility for the Bucs along the front seven. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 7
Tyler Baron, Miami ( 6'4" / 258 / 5SR)
Baron has a well-rounded game, equally strong against the run and as a productive pass rusher. He has quick, aggressive hands that never stop, displays good leg drive to get off blocks and to bull rush blockers and has the length and the anchor to set the edge in run defense. However, he'll take extra steps on his way to the quarterback, doesn't have elite bend and can get washed out by tackles. He'll stall out when his rush plan fails and can play with high pad level. He'll be a 24-year-old rookie and had some troubles with missed tackles last season. Baron was a productive player in 2024 for the Hurricanes, totaling 38 tackles (11 for loss), five sacks and a forced fumble.
How he fits: Baron would be an excellent developmental player to take a flyer on in the sixth or seventh round. His lack of any elite traits will likely cause him to go lower than he should, but you know what you're getting with him. He's like Anthony Nelson in that respect, as he'll provide steady production but won't stand out in any one area, and those types of guys have valuable roles on an NFL roster.
