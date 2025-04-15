Bucs Gameday

Best Buccaneers NFL Draft fits: Inside wide receiver

JC Allen breaks down the best fits for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Draft — this time, at slot receiver.

JC Allen

Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel carries the ball in the first quarter against West Virginia during a NCAA football game.
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel carries the ball in the first quarter against West Virginia during a NCAA football game. / Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. The Bucs have Mike Evans on the outside, but could add another big body to the fold.

We've already gone over Tampa Bay's potential targets at inside wideout. In this series, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the slot receiver position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.

Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Slot wide receivers

Slot Wide Receivers

Round 1

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (6'0" / 201 / SR)

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka jumps for a catch during the College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka jumps for a catch during the College Football Playoff semifinal game. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How he fits: There hasn't been any direct connection linking Egbuka and the Bucs, but this feels like it could be an under-the-radar move like Calijah Kancey two years ago. Egbuka might be the most pro-ready receiver in the draft. He would fight for snaps immediately and provide insurance if Godwin suffers any setbacks or doesn't return to form. Bowles said he wants horses, and Egubka is a workhorse. He brings value as a returner and will become Baker Mayfield's best friend as a reliable receiving option. It would be a shocker if the Bucs went receiver in the first round, but Egbuka is one of the best in the class. 

Round 2

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (5'11" / 194 / SR) 

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel is held up by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams.
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel is held up by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

How he fits: Noel is a speedy slot with excellent ball skills. With McMillan poised to take most of his snaps outside with Godwin in the slot, having someone who can rotate in there and be a matchup threat opposite Godwin would give the Bucs offense a different look. Noel has exceptional character and work ethic and was voted captain for his final two years. He's been extremely durable, missing just one game and can provide impact on punt and kick return.

Round 3

Jack Bech, TCU (6'1" / 214 / SR)

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech makes a leaping catch over Oklahoma State Cowboys DB.
TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech makes a leaping catch over Oklahoma State Cowboys DB. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

How he fits: Although Bech saw a majority of his snaps outside last season, he is likely better suited to play slot at the next level. Heady and productive, Bech provides versatility to the offense with skills that should flourish in the NFL. He runs routes like a veteran with great ball skills and the ability to pick up yards after the catch. Bech brings physicality to the position that rarely drops a pass and has been compared to Puka Nacua.

Round 4

Tez Johnson, Oregon (5'9" / 154 / 5SR)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson avoids the tackle by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson avoids the tackle by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

How he fits: Johnson is a small, speedy wideout who can do damage from the slot. He knows how to run sharp routes and leverages corners to get open. He's a weapon in the screen game with the ability to rip off big runs due to his size, speed and elusiveness. He'd bring a different element to the Bucs offense and could be a gadget-like player as he develops into a more rounded wide receiver. He also offers electric returning ability.

Round 5

Jaylin Lane , Virginia Tech (5'9" / 191 / 5SR) 

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest Demon Deacons. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

How he fits: Lane is a take-the-top-off slot receiver the Bucs haven't had in quite some time. He can be used in a variety of ways and has the sudden acceleration to be a problem on screens and sweeps. Lane brings something different to the Bucs receiver room. He's a more dynamic Kam Johnson and would allow the Bucs to do some creative things on the offensive side of the football.

Round 6

Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss ( 5'11" / 196 / 5SR) 

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins breaks a final attempted tackle from Duke Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone.
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins breaks a final attempted tackle from Duke Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How he fits: Another quick and speedy slot guy, Watkins is a threat on all three levels with a good understanding of how to set corners up to pull away deep. Speed and size are two things the Bucs are lacking on their roster, and while Watkins doesn't have elite size, his 4.37 timed speed is a weapon for offenses. He had the most touchdowns in the SEC last year and is dangerous as a punt returner.

Round 7

Konata Mumpfield, Pitt (5'11" / 186 / SR) 

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield runs after a catch against the Youngstown State Penguins.
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield runs after a catch against the Youngstown State Penguins. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How he fits: Mumpfield isn't an elite athlete, but he knows how to get open. He runs routes like a seasoned pro and has a quick release to create initial separation. A permanent move to slot is likely at the next level, but he could provide some versatility outside. He has the type of character and consistency the Bucs look for and would be a developmental guy that could impress in camp due to his meticulous detail and toughness.

READ MORE: Best Buccaneers NFL Draft fits: Outside wide receiver

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend among best draft deals of all time

• Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Slot wide receivers﻿

•﻿ Buccaneers star Mike Evans sends message to Baker Mayfield

• NFL analyst says Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield could use 'Rory McIlroy-like moment'

Published |Modified
JC Allen
JC ALLEN

JC Allen has been covering the Bucs since 2020. He is credentialed reporter and writer for Sports Illustrated’s Bucs Gameday and is the VP of the PFWA Tampa Chapter. A transplant to the area, he offers unparalleled views and insights on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News