Best Buccaneers NFL Draft fits: Inside wide receiver

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. The Bucs have Mike Evans on the outside, but could add another big body to the fold.
We've already gone over Tampa Bay's potential targets at inside wideout. In this series, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the slot receiver position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.
Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Slot wide receivers
Slot Wide Receivers
Round 1
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (6'0" / 201 / SR)
How he fits: There hasn't been any direct connection linking Egbuka and the Bucs, but this feels like it could be an under-the-radar move like Calijah Kancey two years ago. Egbuka might be the most pro-ready receiver in the draft. He would fight for snaps immediately and provide insurance if Godwin suffers any setbacks or doesn't return to form. Bowles said he wants horses, and Egubka is a workhorse. He brings value as a returner and will become Baker Mayfield's best friend as a reliable receiving option. It would be a shocker if the Bucs went receiver in the first round, but Egbuka is one of the best in the class.
Round 2
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (5'11" / 194 / SR)
How he fits: Noel is a speedy slot with excellent ball skills. With McMillan poised to take most of his snaps outside with Godwin in the slot, having someone who can rotate in there and be a matchup threat opposite Godwin would give the Bucs offense a different look. Noel has exceptional character and work ethic and was voted captain for his final two years. He's been extremely durable, missing just one game and can provide impact on punt and kick return.
Round 3
Jack Bech, TCU (6'1" / 214 / SR)
How he fits: Although Bech saw a majority of his snaps outside last season, he is likely better suited to play slot at the next level. Heady and productive, Bech provides versatility to the offense with skills that should flourish in the NFL. He runs routes like a veteran with great ball skills and the ability to pick up yards after the catch. Bech brings physicality to the position that rarely drops a pass and has been compared to Puka Nacua.
Round 4
Tez Johnson, Oregon (5'9" / 154 / 5SR)
How he fits: Johnson is a small, speedy wideout who can do damage from the slot. He knows how to run sharp routes and leverages corners to get open. He's a weapon in the screen game with the ability to rip off big runs due to his size, speed and elusiveness. He'd bring a different element to the Bucs offense and could be a gadget-like player as he develops into a more rounded wide receiver. He also offers electric returning ability.
Round 5
Jaylin Lane , Virginia Tech (5'9" / 191 / 5SR)
How he fits: Lane is a take-the-top-off slot receiver the Bucs haven't had in quite some time. He can be used in a variety of ways and has the sudden acceleration to be a problem on screens and sweeps. Lane brings something different to the Bucs receiver room. He's a more dynamic Kam Johnson and would allow the Bucs to do some creative things on the offensive side of the football.
Round 6
Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss ( 5'11" / 196 / 5SR)
How he fits: Another quick and speedy slot guy, Watkins is a threat on all three levels with a good understanding of how to set corners up to pull away deep. Speed and size are two things the Bucs are lacking on their roster, and while Watkins doesn't have elite size, his 4.37 timed speed is a weapon for offenses. He had the most touchdowns in the SEC last year and is dangerous as a punt returner.
Round 7
Konata Mumpfield, Pitt (5'11" / 186 / SR)
How he fits: Mumpfield isn't an elite athlete, but he knows how to get open. He runs routes like a seasoned pro and has a quick release to create initial separation. A permanent move to slot is likely at the next level, but he could provide some versatility outside. He has the type of character and consistency the Bucs look for and would be a developmental guy that could impress in camp due to his meticulous detail and toughness.
