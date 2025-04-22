Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Linebackers
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves so that they aren’t pigeonhole into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher and safety. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
Continuing with Tampa Bay's potential targets on the defensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the edge rusher position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.
The Buccaneers re-signed Lavonte David before free agency to a one-year deal. Meanwhile, SirVocea Dennis' shoulder has been surgically healed and the Bucs are extremely high on his upside as a starter next to David. Anthony Walker was signed in free agency and is an upgrade over the options in 2024, but talent is still needed at this position. Life after David is coming, and Dennis hasn't been the epitome of healthy. The Bucs have been linked to several linebackers in the draft, and it appears they will select one early in the draft, with a pick possibly coming within the first four rounds.
Round 1
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama (6'3" / 235 / JR)
A chess piece on the defense, Campbell can play both off-ball and outside linebacker. He's sound in all three phases of his game in coverage, against the run, and rushing the passer with elite traits that should make him widely successful at the next level. However, his off-ball linebacker instincts are still developing, as are his coverage skills — he has a tendency to attack high when tackling, and there are medical concerns after shoulder surgery on a torn labrum. Campbell's production was off the charts last season, amassing 117 tackles (12 for loss), five sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
How he fits: Todd Bowles wants ball hawks and playmakers, and Campbell is both. His versatility to be used in so many ways screams Bucs defense. If healthy, he would immediately jump into the starting competition with SirVocea Dennis. The sky is the limit for Campbell as he has true Pro Bowl, All-Pro ability once he settles into the position. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 2
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA (6'2" / 242 / 4JR)
Schwesinger has elite instincts and play recognition. He knows how to avoid oncoming blockers to find the ball carrier and is a strong tackler and finisher. He doesn't have elite speed, but his athleticism allows him to make plays in coverage. He will also struggle against pulling blockers and has just one season of starting experience. Schwesinger was a standout special teams player and racked up 136 tackles (nine for loss), four sacks, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
How he fits: Schwesinger should challenge Dennis for the starting job out of the gate. He is sound in all phases of the game and, despite just one year of production, has the traits to be a plus player in the league. A linebacker room of David, Dennis, Walker and Schwesinger gives the Bucs excellent depth and a foundation for the future. He had a formal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 3
Demetrius Knight Jr, South Carolina (6'1" / 235 / 6Sr)
Knight Jr. has excellent instincts and a quick trigger to fly to the carrier. He is strong in zone coverage responsibilities and a reliable tackler. He is a physical defender with long arms to stack and shed and a quick processor to identify and sniff out plays. He possesses above-average athleticism and adds value as a core special-teams player. However, he's tight hipped, which affects his ability to quickly change direction, can be sucked in on play action and misdirection and will struggle at times when manned up in coverage. He can be overaggressive, leading to bad angles, and is one of the oldest prospects in the draft at 25.
How he fits: Knight Jr. is a mature, family and football-first player. He would immediately compete for the starting job aside David and is one of the most pro-ready linebackers in the draft. A former team captain, he checks all the boxes the Bucs look for as a person and as a player. He was brought in for an official 30 visit prior to the NFL Draft.
Round 4
Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon ( 6'1" / 232 / Sr)
Bassa has true sideline-to-sideline speed and has excellent coverage instincts. He shows up as a blitzer, has tremendous play recognition and communication skills, and is a strong tackler with great pursuit skills. On the flip side, his lack of play strength shows up when taking on climbing blockers — he can get over-aggressive and run himself out of plays and lacks some twitch to be able to make sudden direction changes. Bassa had 54 tackles (2.5 for loss), 1,5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup.
How he fits: A former safety, Bassa shows up in coverage and understands what quarterbacks are trying to do in the passing game. One of the biggest weaknesses the Bucs had last season was protecting the middle of the field in coverage, and Bassa would go a long way to shoreing that area up for the defense. Bassa played with rookie phenom Bucky Irving with the Ducks and mentioned how difficult he was to take down in practice. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the combine.
Round 5
Barrett Carter, Clemson (6'0" / 232 / SR)
Carter has true sideline-to-sideline ability, closing quickly on the ball to make the tackle. He is strong in coverage, even seeing snaps in the slot and at corner, and gets his hands on the ball with 21 career pass breakups and three interceptions. He displays the quick ability to diagnose the blocking scheme to move to the appropriate gap to make a stop in the run game, and has an excellent change of direction when pursuing in space. Despite that, Carter can sometimes be over-aggressive and run himself out of plays. He'll need to improve his functional strength, as he can have trouble getting off blocks and can get caught flat-footed in coverage, allowing separation. He's a bit undersized at six feet, but he made a living in the backfield with 31.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in his career.
How he fits: Carter was touted as a potential second-round pick last season before deciding to return for a final year at Clemson. He's excellent in coverage and has a tremendous football IQ, able to read and react quickly to put himself in the best spot to make the play. Even this late in the draft, he has starter upside and could be thrown in the mix for the starting job. Having a year behind the scenes as a rotational player learning from David and linebackers coach Mike Caldwell could put him firmly in the starting conversation in 2026.
Round 6
Teddye Buchanan, Cal (6'2" / 233 / 5SR)
Buchanan has a quick processor to know what the offense is trying to do and puts himself in a position to make plays. He is athletic in space, has a natural feel for coverage and can work downhill as a blitzer However, he can get hung up on play action, will take a false step in coverage, allowing seperation, and doesnt have ideal length which will give him trouble covering bigger tight ends and stacking and shedding linemen. The three-time captain finished his final season in college making 114 tackles (12.5 for loss), five sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups. He had eight career interceptions through his four seasons as a starter.
How he fits: The Bucs have some good experience with undersized linebackers who have a nose for the ball. The former quarterback reads the field like one and has excellent instincts to go along with preparation to know where the ball is going before it's snapped. The team needs to draft a linebacker not just for competition this year, but to start prepping for life after Lavonte David. Buchanan can compete with SirVocea Dennis and Anthony Walker this summer for the top spot next to David while he can also be a core special-teams player. Buchanan took an official 30 visit with the Bucs.
Round 7
Carson Bruener, Washington (6'1" / 227 / 5SR)
Bruener is always around the football and has the speed to trigger downhill quickly to the ball. He is a strong tackler, has a quick processor to read play-action and react accordingly and is above average in coverage. He plays with good leverage and has heavy hands to disengage from blockers. However, he lacks the size and strength to hold up as an every-down player, doesn't offer much as a blitzer and has average athleticism and short-area quickness and twitch. Bruener finished the 2024 season with 104 tackles (two for loss), one forced fumble, eight pass breakups and three interceptions.
How he fits: Another draft, another Husky. Bruener may never be a regular starting linebacker in the league due to size limitations, but he'll be a reliable backup who can cover and is strong in the run game. He'll be a core four-phase special teamer, was named Washington's special teams MVP in 2023 and can also long snap. He was a team captain and has incredible football character, as his dad was a former player and current scout. He's had a ton of communication with the Bucs and met with them extensively at his pro day.
