WATCH: Notre Dame cornerback gets emotional draft call from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked a lot of people with the first round selection of Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, as many believed they would address their defensive holes before looking at offense later in the draft.
However, by knocking out their offensive pick early, it allows for the Buccaneers to focus on the defense throughout the remainder of the draft, and they did just that with their second pick, taking Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison 53rd overall.
As with every draft, the front office, head coach, and coaching staff make a call to the draftee to inform them of their selection. And when taking the call from the Buccaneers, Morrison got extremely emotional after realizing his dreams of making it to the NFL after a 2024 season full of adversity.
READ MORE: WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers second-round pick Benjamin Morrison
Morrison missed the majority of his 2024 season with a hip injury, which is also likely why he fell as far as he did out of the first round after initially being thought of as a sure-fire target on Day 1.
Morrison has since been cleared of his hip injury and is expected to be ready for the Bucs' offseason programs. He is one of the better corners at man coverage and does well when pressing wide receivers. He is twitchy, loves to play through the point of attack on the ball and has that "ball hawk" mentality that head coach Todd Bowles has repeatedly mentioned that he wants to bring back to his defense.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Buccaneers select star Notre Dame cornerback with second pick
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers reportedly received trade calls before selecting Ohio State WR
• Buccaneers' first round pick eager to learn from NFL's best: 'It's a blessing'
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield named Day 1 winner from the NFL Draft
• WATCH: New Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka gets his draft call