Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Nickel cornerbacks
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves so that they aren’t pigeonhole into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher and safety. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
Continuing with Tampa Bay's potential targets on the defensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the edge rusher position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.
The Bucs added extra veteran depth to the cornerback room by signing Kindle Vildor in free agency and re-signing Bryce Hall. After months of speculation, the team held onto Jamel Dean, an unpopular move with some fans. However, it never made sense to create an unnecessary hole on the roster, and corners in free agency received excessive money. Instead, the Bucs are sure to add depth to the room through the draft with someone who could eventually take over for Dean.
Zyon McCollum is in a contract year and could get an extension to lock him up for the long term after he elevated his play as a full-time starter. The team could also use a nickel corner. As of now, they are using hybrid safeties Tykee Smith and Christian Izien in that role. However, Smith looks to be making a move to safety in an effort to get him on the field more, which means the Bucs will need to add depth and competition to the spot. Tampa Bay has been attached to a ton of cornerbacks, some of whom are projected to go in the first round of the draft. They hosted several official 30 visits and did their due diligence at the All-Star Games and the NFL Combine.
Round 1
Jahdae Barron, Texas (5'11" / 194 / SR)
Barron doesn't meet the typical size profile the Bucs tend to go for, but he's a baller. Extremely versatile, he can play both corner spots and safety as well. He brings aggressiveness, closes downhill in the run game and is a strong tackler. Barron excels in zone coverage and has tremendous feel and anticipation for where the ball is going to go before it leaves he quarterback's hands. With great closing speed, he reeled in five interceptions in 2024 to go along with 11 pass breakups. He doesn't display great long speed and can get handsy when beaten, but he's one of the best corners in the draft. He finished his collegiate career with 226 tackles (21 for loss), two sacks, eight interceptions, 24 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.
How he fits: Barron is a versatile playmaker who can line up all over the field. Despite his lack of ideal height, he holds his own on the perimeter, excels in the slot and can play some safety as well. He can be a chess piece for Todd Bowles' defense, and with Barron, Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield in the backend, there the possibilities for some really creative looks. He likely is long gone before the Bucs pick at 19, but if he's available, he would make a ton of sense for them. The Buccaneers haven't shown much interest in him publicly, but they didn't with Calijah Kancey either.
Round 2
Jacob Parrish, Kansas State (5'9" / 191 / JR)
Parrish has excellent footwork at the line to slow down press and at the top of the route to redirect receivers. He displays fluid hips, excellent body control, short-area quickness and twitch to change direction suddenly. Despite his height, his frame is well built and he doesn't shy away from physicality in press and the run game. He shows good anticipation to jump lanes, processes complex route combinations quickly and has the closing burst to challenge the catch point. Despite that, he doesn't have the ideal height for an outside corner and will struggle with bigger receivers and in the red zone, can be susceptible to double moves and can get caught peeking in the backfield too frequently in zone. Parrish finished his junior season with the Wildcats, racking up 50 tackles (two for loss), eight pass breakups and an interception. He had four picks and 13 pass breakups in 2023.
How he fits: Parrish has quickly risen up the boards with his versatility and physicality at the line, along the route and in run support. He doesn't meet the typical size profile the Bucs look for outside, and a move to the slot might fit his skillset better, but many teams see him as an outside corner. His flexibility would give the Bucs backups at effectively two positions as he develops a feel for the NFL game. He has tremendous speed and has shown improvement in his three years at K-State. He did not meet with the Bucs at the NFL Combine but was brought in for an official 30 visit.
Round 3
Quincy Riley, Louisville (5'11" / 194 / 6SR)
Riley is a feisty corner with tremendous ball skills, consistently jumping routes, using excellent route recognition and closing burst to bait quarterbacks into misguided throws. He can play in any scheme, understand how to use leverage and has fluid hips to transition vertically. Despite that, his lack of size could mean a move inside. He'll struggle with physicality, especially in run support, and needs refinement in his tackling technique. Riley finished his final season at Louisville with 33 tackles (three for loss), one forced fumble, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions. Over his five seasons in college, he tallied 54 pass breakups and 15 picks, including two returned for scores.
How he fits: Riley played mostly outside in college, but a move to the slot may suit him better at the next level. If the Bucs want ball production, they'll get it in droves with Riley. He won't back down from any challenge, but he needs time to develop as a run defender and add strength to his frame if he is going to make a permanent move to the slot. The Bucs could use him in a variety of ways on defense, and he brings plus value on special teams as a punt returner. He's a football dude and has all the qualities and character the Bucs like to draft. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 4
Cobee Bryant, Kansas (6'0" / 180 / SR)
Bryant is one of the fiercest competitors in the draft. He's not afraid to get his nose dirty, coming downhill with force in run support, and is a strong tackler. A playmaker for the Jayhawks, Bryant has a natural ability to break on the ball and an understanding of route combinations he uses to bait quarterbacks into misguided throws. He will struggle with bigger receivers and is best suited for off-zone coverage, can get grabby when losing the rep, has 18 penalties and has just average recovery speed. Bryant has 13 career interceptions, two pick-sixes, three forced fumbles, and 22 pass breakups, finishing his senior season with 37 tackles (3.5 for a loss) 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 11 pass breakups and four picks.
How he fits: Bryant has great length, although his weight leaves some questions about how he'll hold up at the next level. He is a football guy with tremendous ball skills and is nasty in run support. He can be an immediate contributor on special teams as he refines his technique and learns how to play the slot more comfortably. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 5
Mac McWilliams, UCF (5'10" /191 / 5SR)
McWilliams is an outstanding zone corner with good awareness, anticipation, and burst to close in on throws. He is physical coming downhill in run support, quick transitioning out of his back pedal and brings the boom as a tackler. As a former wide receiver, he displays good ball skills and understands route concepts and combinations. However, he'll struggle to get his head around on deep balls, has shorter arms and hands than desired, can be caught flat-footed on quicker releases and can get bullied in contested catch situations. McWilliams really came on in his final year at UCF with 32 tackles (6.5 for loss), a sack, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and an interception.
How he fits: McWilliams could come in and immediately compete with Christian Izien for the starting job at nickel corner. He has good ball skills and the demeanor the team looks for in run support at the position. He's versatile enough to give you reps outside in a pinch and has experience in multiple different coverage schemes. McWilliams can also provide special teams value on kick and punt coverage and averaged 11.6 yards per punt return. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine and was likely in attendance at the team's local pro day.
Round 6
Justin Walley, Minnesota (5'10" / 190 / SR)
Walley has tons of experience with 42 starts over his four years at Minnesota. He displays above-average speed and closing burst to break on the ball with a natural feel for zone coverage. He's excellent at mirroring receivers, with quick footwork, twitch and fluid hip movement to stay in their pocket out of transitions. He'll come down with aggression in run support and doesn't shy away from physicality at the line and along the route. However, he can be overaggressive, trying to make plays on the ball, will get grabby and needs to play with better technique and can be inconsistent in his angles and tackling technique. He finished his senior year with the Gophers, racking up 42 tackles (two for loss), a sack, 12 pass breakups, and two picks. He had seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 34 pass breakups over his four-year career.
How he fits: Walley has experience in a variety of coverages, and with 42 starts under his belt, he has seen it all. He played mostly outside in college, but a move to the slot will likely come at the next level. What he offers the Bucs is a versatile developmental corner that can play inside and on the perimeter and can also excel on special teams as a core-four member. There have been no meetings, but there has been reported interest between the two.
Round 7
Jaylin Smith, USC (5'10" / 187 / SR)
Smith played outside corner last season, but has played safety and nickel in the past and his size suggests a permanent move inside in the NFL. He's sticky in man coverage, reads the quarterback well in zone and improved in run support last season. However, his frame is likely maxed out and struggles with play strength. He had limited ball production, can get caught peeking in the backfield, and is inconsistent in his route recognition and footwork in recovery. He finished his senior season at USC with 59 tackles (four for loss), four pass breakups and two interceptions.
How he fits: Smith is not a ball hawk, with just three career interceptions and just eight pass breakups, but he's a versatile, savvy defensive back who brings depth to multiple positions on the back end and stands out on special teams. The Bucs were decimated by injuries in the secondary last season and could use a player like Smith who can line up all along the defensive backfield. He wouldn't be guaranteed a roster spot but would be afforded the chance to compete with a possible stint on the practice squad as he develops.
